Lord Mayor Hazel Chu to marry at the Mansion House on Sunday

Green Party TD Patrick Costelloe and his fiancee Lord Mayor Hazel Chu with their daughter Alex pictured at the count centre in the RDS in 2019. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu is to marry on Sunday at the Mansion House.

The Green Party councillor and Mum-of-one was forced to postpone her nuptials planned for August last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Lord Mayor, who is due to finish her year-long term as city Lord Mayor shortly, will take part in a “religious blessing” on Sunday at 3pm to her fiancé party colleague Patrick Costello TD.

Speaking on her way to a Direct Provision event in Smithfield Dublin on Saturday Ms Chu said: “We decided to move the wedding forward due to Patrick’s father being unwell. We are all looking forward to the day and 3pm when we will be surrounded our close family members and friends.

“The event will be taking place at the Mansion House and we will be coming outside to pose for photographs at 3.30pm.

“While we are thrilled to be getting married we are pushing the bigger event out to next year.” The couple had hoped to have a full wedding reception this month.

The couple’s three-year-old daughter Alex, who has been living in the 300-year-old building over the past 12 months is expected to take part in the short ceremony.

Ms Chu, a barrister and the ninth woman to hold the office, shared a photograph of her cream coloured sleeveless lace bodice wedding dress and pink shoes to social media.

Whatsapp Hazel Chu shared a photo of her wedding dress and pink shoes

Despite saying she was taking the weekend off she insisted on attending the Smithfield event.

Lord Mayor Chu added: “The dress is not the original one I bought and it was purchased at Powerscourt (Town Centre).”

Deputy Green Party leader Catherine Martin to congratulate Ms Chu on her forthcoming wedding. She said: “Best wishes to you and Patrick.”

It is not the first time a Lord Mayor married while being the Capital’s first citizen.

Former Fianna Fáil councillor, Royston Brady married his now wife Donegal native Michelle McConalogue in December 2003. They now live in Florida.

Ms Chu failed to be nominated as the Green Party candidate in next month’s Dublin Bay South by-election following former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy vacating his seat last month.