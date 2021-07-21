Looking cool when it’s super-hot: our celebrities do it in style

Let’s be honest - Irish people can struggle to look good in the heat. We delude ourselves that we look cool and sophisticated and all ready to prop up a trendy beach club bar in Marbella.

In reality, we’re hot, sweaty messes once the temperatures goes above 20 degrees, let alone a sweltering heat-wave.

Badly-applied fake tan, painful-looking sunburn, frizzy hair and questionable footwear all become de rigeur during a sunny spell. And we’re usually too busy enjoying the gorgeous conditions to care.

However, our celebrities are a whole other story when it comes to cutting a dash during sunny times.

They manage to look effortlessly chic while juggling that tricky tight-rope between flashing too much flesh and just the right amount of perfectly-tanned skin.

They are far more accustomed to doing photo shoots and campaigns in swimwear in sun-drenched far-flung locations so are a dab hand at dressing for the summer months.

And while the rest of us mere mortals have to fight for a car parking space that’s not five miles away from a packed beach, they have access to yachts and private pools to cool down in the sultry heat.

Take former Miss World Rosanna Davison as a perfect case-in-point. Despite having three babies aged under two, her outfits are always beautifully co-ordinated and the right mix of high-street fashion and designer ensembles.

Although she had twins Hugo and Oscar eight months ago, along with daughter Sophia (1), she makes looking good in the heat seem effortless. This week saw her step out in a floral sundress with a floppy straw hat and flipflops with sunglasses which she said were to “hide the tired eyes.”

But she said that the past year has been “the best and most challenging time” as she gets accustomed to being a parent with three little ones with husband Wes Quirke.

She’s also fortunate to be able to have a splash in her own private swimming pool when she visits her father Chris de Burgh’s Wicklow mansion. This week was an eventful one for her little oens as she brought her two boys for their first swim ever there and described it as the “perfect weather for a dip.”

RTÉ presenter Blathnaid Treacy has been sharing lots of pictures of herself and her other half Charlie Moon going for swims in the sea as they make the most of the weather over the past week. Despite being susceptible to sea-sickness, this week saw her take to the high seas for an adventure with her family as she shared a picture of herself on a boat.

“My lovely dad brought a few of us out today from Greystones to Dalkey. Oh my God, just look at Ireland in the sun,” she said.

Singer Una Healy, who’s been in Dublin recently, has also been going sea-swimming to cool down during the mercury-busting temperatures. She shared a picture of herself swimming at Dollymount and was all smiles as she gave the peace sign from the water. The super-fit star has also been using the heat to train for the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. This week saw her jogging out in the 25 degrees heat and shared that she had managed to do a distance of 5km in just over 22 minutes.

Although she said she was “melting” in the heat, she looked chic in a sports bra and cycle shorts as she said the training had resumed for the event which takes place virtually in September.

Actor Amy Huberman was also enjoying the soaring temperatures this week as she shared a pic of herself in a swimsuit, a floppy hat and an inflatable pool as the gave the camera a big thumbs-up.

She joked how they were “absolutely chuffed” they went to Wexford for a holiday last week and it “pissed rain” as she enjoyed some fun in the back garden of the Ranelagh home she shares with hubbie Brian O’Driscoll and their three kids.