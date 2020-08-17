'Looked terrible but ain’t that terrible' - Berlin D2 operator defends 'reckless' footage of Dublin restaurant

A restaurateur has defended controversial footage from a Dublin bar which showed a barman pouring drinks into dancing punters' mouths - saying he is "a little bit annoyed" at calls for the venue to lose their alcohol licence.

The ‘Baked Brunch’ event, which took place in Berlin D2 bar and restaurant in Dublin’s Dame Lane Saturday , kicked off at 1pm and ended at around 5pm.

Jay Bourke, a restauranteur associated with the restaurant, said that the footage “looks terrible but ain’t that terrible” when speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

He also said that he "understands" coronavirus because he had it himself.

“I was appalled at the video, very unhappy indeed. Embarrassed, actually,” he said.

He said that he interviewed staff and reviewed CCTV footage of the four-hour long event yesterday and has been to the gardaí.

“Unfortunately at ten to 4 [pm] one of my barmen decided to jump on the bar, pour some whiskey into four peoples mouth’s and it looked absolutely horrific. It looked as if it was gone bananas.

“In fact, when you look at the CCTV footage of the whole premises in fact was pretty well controlled. That footage does not reflect what went on that day at all.

“It looks terrible, but it ain’t that terrible.”

The footage on social media received angry backlash from TDs, the bar trade and the public.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the footage showed "reckless actions".

"The vast majority of Irish people have sacrificed a huge amount to help suppress this virus," he said.

"They've shown huge solidarity. People are rightly sickened by these scenes. The reckless actions of a small few can have huge repercussions on everyone else."

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the footage is "a right kick in the gut".

"A right kick in the gut & middle finger to everyone in our country who has worked so hard & sacrificed so much, to everyone who has lost a loved one or been sick with #Covid19, to every frontline worker and to every responsible business owner who have suffered so much. Shameful," he wrote.

The Licensed Vintners Association also denounced the scenes. "This is outrageous and appalling. That business should be shut down immediately," it said.

Mr Bourke said that it's not up to the LVA or RAI to decide the future of the premises "on the basis of a 20 second clip".

"I understand Covid because I had it and I don't want anyone to get it. So for them to throw us under the bus, to me, is something they said without any information and I'm a little bit annoyed about it frankly."

Mr Bourke said that 51 people attended the premises and all PPE and contact tracing guidelines were adhered to and that a HSE inspection took place on Wednesday.

Footage on social media shows groups of people seated at separate tables and enjoying meals at the beginning of the event.

They were asked to stay in boxes which were marked by tape on the floor, however revellers were dancing together towards the end of the event.

He said that it was a “very controlled environment”.

“I’m not excusing that video or what that particular barman did, but I have to be objective about my own position as an operator and say, ‘What did we do wrong?’ and how we’re never going to let that happen again.

“It was just a mad moment and unfortunately we’re trying to pick up the pieces and get everyone back to work.”

He said that the barman pouring spirits into the mouths of revellers was “naughty”.

“The barman, you know, was naughty but he’s young and they got excited and the customers are young and it was a moment of exuberance, I suppose.

“It’s my job as an operator of clubs and pubs and all that kind of thing to keep the exuberance of the young under control and under normal circumstances, I do.

“Is it appropriate for young people to have fun?” he answered when asked if the brunch was appropriate in the middle of a pandemic.

“We regret putting the brunch on, we wish we hadn’t because we are in a maelstrom of media and people have gotten death threats through social media and we’re being hung out to dry.

“But from my own point of view, I am happy, except for that moment, that it was properly run and socially distanced and professionally run.”

Amid the outrage over the footage, Dr Gabriel Scally, last night told the Irish Independent the State must now act legally against any businesses aiding the spread of the virus through neglect, after the concerning "trend" of spread in every county.

Dr Scally said: "The Government needs to take extremely strong action when anyone is putting others at risk, as this is verging on criminal activity because lives are at stake.

"The State can alter the law, pass emergency legislation to take away people's licences, close businesses who are not protecting public health, including pubs."

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is today meeting to decide measures to protect the most vulnerable as our number of Covid-19 cases continues to spike.

The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again.

"However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following ­public-health advice. This cannot continue. This pandemic isn't over just because we are tired of living with it."

Online Editors