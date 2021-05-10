Longitude 2021 festival cancelled due to Covid restrictions, but hopes remain that Electric Picnic may still go ahead

THIS year's Longitude festival, which was due to take place between July 2 and July 4 in Dublin’s Marlay Park, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Festival organisers confirmed the news on the event’s official website, stating: "Following the Government's most recent announcement, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Longitude happen this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marlay Park this summer."

Ticket holders will be able to request a refund from their point of purchase.

Customers who booked online or by phone will have their refund automatically processed by Ticketmaster.

Longitude 2022 is due to take place between July 1 and July 3 next year.

It comes as Forbidden Fruit organisers also confirmed the festival would not be going ahead this year, rescheduling for next year’s June Bank Holiday weekend instead.

Despite the cancellation of the popular festival, there is some hope that outdoor gigs and festivals may go ahead later this year.

Speaking on RTÉ's News at One today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he wouldn’t make “an absolute prediction” on whether Electric Picnic could go ahead this year, but if the country had “really good progress” it could be considered.

"We are getting ahead, let’s say, to make an absolute prediction around that,” he said. “But I would like to think if we were in a situation where we had really good progress in terms of the vaccine, where we didn't run into difficulties with variants and so on, we could have some of the things like outdoor events of the kind that you described. They might be things we can think about.”