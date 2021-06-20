Longford journalist Shaungh Connaire takes up new role with George and Amal Clooney Foundation

Emmy-nominated Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire will take up a major new role at the George and Amal Clooney Foundation as director of communications and media.

The Co-Founders of the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, Hollywood A-list actor George Clooney, welcomed Ms Connaire on board.

In a statement, the couple said: "Shaunagh's extraordinary work as a journalist and a filmmaker reporting on the very issues CFJ cares about and her commitment to bringing a voice to the voiceless, means she is uniquely placed to lead our new communications and media team. We are thrilled to have Shaunagh as director of communications at CFJ."

CFJ advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

Longford native Shaunagh (36), who now lives in New York, has worked for the Financial Times and has reported and produced for Channel 4, BBC and PBS.

Her frontline work has included reporting live from the Ebola zone in Sierra Leone and the refugee crisis in the Middle East.

She has also operated undercover in China to uncover human rights abuses committed against the LGBTQ community.

Announcing the news of her new appointment, Shaunagh tweeted: "I'm joining the Clooney Foundation for Justice in a newly formed role as director of communications and media.

"I'll be reporting directly to Amal and George and working with a brilliant team who pursue justice through accountability and represent some of the most vulnerable people around the world.

"This job is nothing short of a privilege for me."

In a comment piece for this newspaper last year, Ms Connaire spoke of the motherhood penalty and other challenges faced by many women journalists.

Having worked as a foreign correspondent, she had to decide between her career and motherhood.

"My biological clock was ticking, and dipping into danger zones around the world as a freelance journalist and filmmaker was not conducive with conceiving and raising a child.

"I had learned quite early on that working in media can be a tough place for women.

"In the UK, where I had worked for the BBC and on Channel 4's acclaimed Unreported World for 10 years, the majority of foreign news journalists are contract workers.

"There are inherent risks in a job like this, and nobody is in it for the money.

"But, when I wanted to start a family, the prospect of being without work while pregnant and postpartum was unthinkable."

Ms Connaire found out she was pregnant five days after returning from Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras.

"I certainly would have thought twice about journeying into a hostile environment and Zika zone if I'd known," she said.

During her maternity leave, she started a podcast – Media Tribe - which features interviews with some of the world's leading journalists.

"Being a mother and doing that job shouldn't be mutually exclusive. I found that other leading female journalists had also faced some type of motherhood penalty.

"However, it's far from the only challenge women face in this industry.

"The easiest way to assess gender parity in any industry is by examining the pay gap.

"It's a black and white measure of the difference in how men and women are compensated when carrying out the same job.

"Equal pay for equal work is supposed to be part of every person's contract of employment, no matter what the industry.

"That is the law in most developed nations, yet in 2020, even some women with a public voice in global media have to fight to be heard and treated equally."