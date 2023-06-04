Longford engineer Patrick Carthy named Ireland’s Smartest winner on RTÉ quiz show

Electrical engineer Patrick Carthy from Longford was tonight named the winner of Ireland's Smartest in the quiz show where contestants were put through their paces for the last ten weeks.

The series finale presented by quizmaster Claire Byrne aired tonight on RTÉ One.

The other two finalists were 56-year-old Brian Craythorne, a civil servant from Belfast and 44-year-old Niall Duddy, a maths teacher from Galway.

The 31-year-old winner said: "I was delighted to win the series particularly against such excellent opponents. Like in our first-round match, the final round against Brian was incredibly close and could have gone either way.

"It was great to get the opportunity to take part in Ireland’s Smartest as I’ve always enjoyed watching television quizzes. The format was fun to play even with the added pressure of the studio lights and cameras. There has been great support throughout the series from friends, neighbours, work colleagues and family, in particular my mother Mary."

"I initially became involved in quizzes with my primary school, Lenamore National School in Legan, Co. Longford - with encouragement from teachers Joe Hunt and Martina Burns. I have taken part in Credit Union, Community Games and Scór quizzes with the local parish and GAA club over the years. I got back involved in quizzing in the last five to six years when I moved to Dublin and joined the Dublin Quiz League run by the Irish Quiz Organisation.

"They run regular monthly events including an online Irish Quiz League which has recently finished its third season,” he said.

The show's format featured a general knowledge round, followed by a category round, with a chance of a bonus point each time a contestant buzzed in early with their answer.

At the end of each week, two contestants would face off head to head, where there could only be one winner moving on to the next stage. The three final contestants competed throughout the heats, the semi-finals and the final - in a battle to be crowned the series champion.

Presenter Claire Byrne said: "What a rollercoaster it has been on the road to the final, and each contestant has certainly earned their place in the top three. The questions became tougher with each round and the competition was stiffer as we moved from the heats to the final," she said.

"Patrick kept his nerve the whole way through and has truly proved himself to be Ireland's Smartest. It was a privilege to meet all of the players who were brave enough to face off against some of the best and brightest in the country to shoot for the grand title, but what a worthy winner we have found in Patrick Carthy who was calm and focussed to the last second of the game.

"Congratulations Patrick - you truly are, Ireland's Smartest," she added.

The ten-part series started on Sunday, April 2 and the finale aired tonight on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.