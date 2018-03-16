Longer Luas trams withdrawn from service due to fault

The NTA confirmed that the fault has led to the 55m trams being withdrawn, while work is underway to identify the fault and bring them back on stream.

CEO chief Ann Graham said today it is hoped that the longer trams - and a new timetable - will be in effect by May, which will lead to an "improvement in services".

The new Luas Cross City project has experienced teething problems since the trams first began to run north to south in the capital.