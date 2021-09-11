Long-lost sister and brothers featured on ITV show believe there may be a fourth sibling

Helen Ward dialled the number and waited. She was used to waiting. Last year, after more than 50 years apart, she found a brother she never knew existed, David. But as she waited for her call to be answered, she found herself counting each individual ring.

“It felt like a lifetime,” she told the Irish Independent this week. “I was thinking... just press that button... say hello.”

The call was answered. On the other end of the phone, greeting her with a quiet “hello” was John – the second long-lost brother Helen never knew she had.

“It’s so hard to fathom,” said Helen.

“To first of all find David and realise that I wasn’t the only one, but then to find John... It goes back again to thinking that a mother might have to give up one child, not really thinking it would happen a second time and most definitely not thinking it would happen third time.”

Like Helen and her brother David, who had both been left in tartan duffel bags – David in 1962 and Helen in 1968 – John had been found inside a bag left in a phone box in Drogheda in 1965.

Despite the similarities between all three cases, no one could confirm a link. Until now.

Helen and David’s story was featured in ITV’s Long Lost Family last year. After uploading their DNA profiles to an ancestry website, the team behind the show were able to confirm that they were full siblings.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, the new-found siblings described the revelation as a “miracle”.

This newspaper was then contacted by the son of a local garda in Drogheda who read David and Helen’s story and thought there may have been a link to an abandoned baby case his late father had worked on. The trail brought the Irish Independent to local journalist Paul Murphy, who found the baby, known as John, on the way home from a drama group rehearsal in 1965.

It turned out that Paul had reconnected with John in 2013 and the two had formed a close friendship. At Helen and David’s request, Paul pointed John to their story, asking him if he would consider talking to them about a possible connection.

In a separate twist, to be revealed next week in ITV’s Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, John’s daughter Donna watched the programme about Helen and David finding each other and noticed some striking physical resemblances to her father.

After making contact with the Long Lost Family team, Donna and her father agreed to do DNA tests. Incredibly, it emerged that all three foundlings are full siblings.

“I got a call in March and that’s when I knew there was something afoot,” said David.

“It was Ariel Bruce (an expert on tracing) ringing me to ask if she could take over my DNA profile. They said there may be something in the pipeline and we would like to look into it. She said she would also be contacting Helen. Myself and Helen allowed them to take over our DNA on the site and they said they would be in touch in a month.”

When Ariel and the team called back four weeks later, she told David that a match had been found. The following day, in a Zoom call arranged by ITV, David and Helen met their brother John, virtually, for the first time.

“I had got John’s number earlier that morning so I texted him before the Zoom call,” says Helen.

“I sent a message to John and said ‘welcome to the family. Would you like to call later for all of us to chat? Or if you wish to pick up now, I can call.’

“That’s when I called him, counting every ring before he answered. Then later we had the face-to-face call with David. We were all just studying each other so intensely, listening to every word. It was amazing.”

About six weeks later, the three met each other in person in Banbridge, Co Down.

“I don’t think I cried,” said Helen. “I was just so happy I had my two brothers there in the room and I was so absorbed in looking and listening to them. We, as three people, never knew about each other in our lives and it was the first time we all met.

“What is so amazing about this is that it was our first occasion to meet our flesh and blood and everything felt so comfortable, so natural, so exciting. Some days I have to pinch myself to say ‘I have two brothers. Is it a dream?’”

David and Helen’s mother was a Catholic who had a love affair spanning almost 40 years with their father, a married Protestant with 14 children. Both lived in Dublin.

Both birth parents have died, their father in 1993, aged 82, and their mother at the age of 90, in 2017.

The siblings have also learned that their mother was 34 when she had David, 37 when she had John and 41 when she gave birth to Helen – never marrying or having any more children.

Last weekend John and Helen travelled to England to spend time with David, who lives in Birmingham. During the meeting the three siblings discussed the possibility that their story may not be over yet.

“We talked about it and we think there might be one more,” said David.

“It’s someone who is possibly older. My perspective on it is that our parents had a long affair. I was born when my mother was 34 and they had this affair for 40-odd years... was there a child before me?

“Did my mother at some point go to a mother and baby home? When she was expecting us, did she decide, ‘I’m not going through that again, I’m not putting my child through that?’

“Is that one of the reasons why she was the rarity in Ireland. For us, there is still more to find out.”

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next is on ITV Tuesday at 9pm