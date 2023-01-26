Long-lost relatives of Ray King (57) who died alone in Mayo house found

A genealogy firm prompted by a report in the Irish Independent has discovered long-lost relatives of a reclusive Englishman who lay dead for weeks before being found.

The remains of Ray King (57), of Woodlands, Balla, Co Mayo, were discovered in a severe state of decomposition last November 30.

At an inquest on Monday, coroner for Mayo Pat O’Connor was told that despite extensive efforts by gardaí and Interpol, no relatives or next of kin of Mr King could be found.

However, a firm of probate genealogists – or heir hunters as they are commonly known – called Finders International solved the mystery within hours.

It has emerged that an anomaly in the birth information supplied to gardaí hampered their search.

Mr King was born in England and had close family ties to the west of Ireland.

He was in his early 50s when he left England and moved here, first to Galway and later to Mayo.

His surviving family are said to have been saddened by his death, but are glad they were made aware and intend to visit his grave in Castlebar.



Maeve Mullin, the director of Finders International, spoke with Mr King’s family and believes knowing what became of him will “offer them peace of mind”.

“People become disconnected from their families for myriad reasons,” she said.

“We do our best to combine the jigsaw pieces to reconnect people.

“The work we do is always for the benefit of the person we are trying to find.

“Mr King’s family were reportedly very sad to know he had died, but also grateful to have been told.

“Now they can visit his grave and have some kind of closure, rather than wondering what became of him.”

At the inquest, Mr O’Connor was told gardaí were forced to break into Mr King’s home after a neighbour voiced concerns because they had not seen him for several weeks and noticed the lights of his house were on all night.

An officer found his remains under a duvet on the living room couch.

The remains of Ray King were found in a severe state of decomposition at his home in Balla, Co Mayo, on November 30 last year

The inquest was told Mr King was a reclusive man who did not engage with the community and had a history of alcohol abuse and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

Ms Mullin said cases like Mr King’s are not rare.

“Sadly, they happen more than people think,” she said. “People sometimes choose to isolate themselves.

“In this case, neighbours noticed they hadn’t seen him for some time.

“If someone is very reclusive and doesn’t talk to their neighbours, it is easy for them not to be missed.”

Most of Finders International’s ‘detective’ work comes through solicitors trying to find lost beneficiaries to an inheritance.

“A typical case for us is, say, that an Irish solicitor has an estate they are distributing where there are six sibling heirs to that estate, but one sibling went to England or America and hasn’t been heard of for 20 years,” Ms Mullin said.

“We are lucky that 90pc of the calls we make to heirs, we are giving them good news that they are a beneficiary to an estate.”

He didn’t seem to want any intrusion into his life

Lorraine Rooney, a neighbour of Mr King’s in the Woodlands estate in Balla, said she was “relieved and happy” his relatives had been found.

“When I think he was in the house for a few weeks, you feel guilty,” she said.

“Everyone around here knows each other and looks out for one another.

“But he particularly really kept to himself.

“I’m so glad that one of the neighbours spotted him missing within a relatively short time.

“There really is a good bunch of people here who check on each other.

“It is the kind of place you could knock on any door and get a cup of sugar.

“But he didn’t seem to want any intrusion into his life.

“He was very quiet and didn’t really want to talk to anyone, so you have to let people be when they are like that.

“And it’s a relief to know his family is aware.”