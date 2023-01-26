| 3.8°C Dublin

Long-lost relatives of Ray King (57) who died alone in Mayo house found

Genealogy firm solve mystery of man’s identity in just a few hours

Maeve Mullin, director of Finders International, spoke with Ray King&rsquo;s family and believes knowing what became of him will offer them peace of mind. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
The remains of Ray King were found in a severe state of decomposition at his home in Balla, Co Mayo, on November 30 last year Expand

Eavan Murray

A genealogy firm prompted by a report in the Irish Independent has discovered long-lost relatives of a reclusive Englishman who lay dead for weeks before being found.

The remains of Ray King (57), of Woodlands, Balla, Co Mayo, were discovered in a severe state of decomposition last November 30.

