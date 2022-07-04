Long-delayed Dublin Metrolink to cost €9.5bn with first trains running by 2034

A metro rail line for Dublin is set to cost an estimated €9.5bn and be built by 2034, the Cabinet will be told this afternoon.

More than €250m has already been spent on the long-delayed project although not a single shovel has yet gone into the ground.

The MetroLink preliminary business case will be signed off by senior ministers today.

A senior Government source said while the current estimated cost is €9.5bn, the metro may cost up to €12.25bn.

The Government expects that the Metro project may cost from €7.16bn up to €12.25bn.

However, because the project still has to go through planning and procurement stages, the "indicative capital cost" is €9.5bn.

The metro will be built between 2031 and 2034, ministers will be told.

Transport chiefs told an Oireachtas Committee recently that “all going well”, MetroLink should be up and running by 2035, despite an initial target date of 2027.

MetroLink is a 19km passenger rail line set to run from near Ranelagh on the southside of the city to Swords on the northside, serving Dublin Airport along the way.

The current government recommitted to the project and today is set to give a green light to the National Transport Authority (NTA) to proceed with the project before submitting a planning application.

The project was first proposed in 2005 and was supposed to cost around €3bn.

It is expected transport minister Eamon Ryan will announce details of the project tomorrow.

Opposition politicians have long criticised the failure to deliver a metro for the capital.

The National Transport Authority said previously that it has spent €165.6million on the metro and the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard recently that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has spent a further €83m on it, totalling nearly €250m.

The procurement process is set to begin by 2026, which is expected to take at least two years and then it will take a further nine years to build the metro.