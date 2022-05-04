London’s rejection of DUP protocol ‘red line’ on the eve of NI elections has muddied the water

Polling station manager Teresa McCurdy carries a ballot box on Rathlin Island after bringing it by ferry from the mainland. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Unionists reacted furiously last night after the UK’s Northern Ireland secretary signalled on the eve of Assembly elections that Britain would not be altering the NI Protocol any time soon.

Brandon Lewis indicated on ITV’s Peston programme last night that his government had pulled back from including plans in next week’s Queen’s Speech to allow them to suspend part of the protocol.

Coming just hours before polling stations opened for today’s Assembly elections, his comments could spell serious trouble for DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

TUV leader Jim Allister said that past experience meant he wasn’t surprised by what the secretary of state signalled.

“If the government is resiling again from action, then it underscores the need for unionist voters to respond strongly at the polls... and to reject the iniquitous protocol by voting TUV. No sea border,” he said.

“A rising TUV vote will be taken as the catalyst for the need for action, not words. Unionists need to maximise the pressure on the government.

“While others have flirted with ‘the best of both worlds’ nonsense and operated the Poots’ posts, TUV is the voice of unrelenting opposition to the protocol. There can be no misinterpretation of what a vote for TUV means.”

The DUP has been approached for comment.

Mr Donaldson’s party is battling to remain the largest at Stormont and to keep the position of First Minister. Opinion polls show Sinn Féin ahead and the party is also odds-on favourite with the bookies.

Turnout will be key in determining the make-up of the next Assembly. There are fears that the dull, low-key campaign could leave people unmotivated to vote.

There was a 65pc turnout in the 2017 Assembly elections, in the wake of Sinn Féin crashing Stormont and Arlene Foster’s “crocodile” comments. However, turnout at the election the previous year was significantly lower at 55pc.

A total of 606 polling stations across Northern Ireland open at 7am and close at 10pm. The count begins tomorrow morning with the first results expected in the afternoon.

For the first time, voters attending polling stations will be advised to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Please bring a mask. We’re trying to do everything that we can to provide as much protection,” said chief electoral officer Virginia McVea.

“There will be some masks available – but it would be great if you could put a mask into your pocket.

"If you’re uncomfortable using the pencils in the polling booths, we will be cleaning them – but if you’re uncomfortable, bring your own pen or pencil,” she told the BBC.

Political leaders in the North spent yesterday doing some frantic last-minute canvassing before the polls opened.

Jeffrey Donaldson used his final day to campaign in Belfast, while Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill spent her time in Mid Ulster.

If the opinion polls translated into results, it would be the first time a nationalist or republican party has finished top at Stormont and could nominate a First Minister.

Mr Donaldson described the election as “a choice between real action on issues that matter to people or a divisive border poll plan”.

He described the outcome of the election as “critical to the future of Northern Ireland”.

Ms O’Neill described the election as a “moment in history” and one for “real change”.

She said she wants to become a First Minister for all.

“On day one after this election, Sinn Féin will be ready to form an Executive and get down to business,” she said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood visited a number of constituencies on the final day of canvassing to support his candidates. He is the only party leader who is not running for election today as he is currently the MP for Foyle.

He described the election as an opportunity for voters to “seriously reflect on how government has worked over the past five years”.

“People in every community can determine if Stormont has done enough to help them with soaring fuel, food and energy bills, to address the hospital waiting list crisis, to put them and their families first,” he said.

“My clear view is that Stormont hasn’t worked for too many communities – and it’s time to elect political leaders who will put people first.

“This election isn’t about the protocol or the position that anyone holds at Stormont. None of that will heat a single home or get a single hospital patient the care they need.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said that his party was offering a “confident, positive, pro-union alternative that will work for everyone”.

“Walking away from Stormont won’t solve the problem. The protocol needs to be replaced with a solution that works for everyone, so we can focus on rebuilding the NHS, boosting economic recovery and tackling the rising cost of living,” he said.

“Politicians should not be abandoning their posts at this time,” he said.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said her party is strongly tipped to make a “seismic breakthrough, one that could change the way Stormont works... History is there to be made on Thursday.”