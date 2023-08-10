‘London’s never going to be home for me, in my head I still live in a little village in Down’ – Patrick Kielty

Patrick Kielty pictured with his wife Cat Deeley was announced as the new host of the Late Late Show earlier this year (Damien Eagers/PA)

Patrick Kielty has said it feels like he has been married for “more than 30 years” after celebrating his tenth wedding anniversary with wife Cat Deeley.

The Co Down comedian (52) married the English model and TV presenter (46) in a private ceremony in Rome in 2012.

Speaking about his relationship on the Mid-Point Podcast, the incoming Late Late Show host said: “We’ve been married for 10 years, but we’ve probably been married for about 30.”

“If you look at a normal couple when they get up in the morning, and they spend about 45 minutes with each other,” he said.

"They get their breakfast, somebody leaves for work and somebody else goes somewhere else and then you come back and maybe three or four hours within that evening, if you're lucky, maybe less than that.

“You add that up and you see these old people saying, ‘oh we’re 50 years married and we’re blissfully happy, and it’s been an amazing journey.’ You go, ‘I think you might have spent five years together, seven, max’.

“So, what was really interesting was for the rest of the world to end up in lockdown and see the stress that put on a load of relationships, and the amount of time you’re spending with your partner. Some people could take the pressure and some people couldn’t.”

Kielty will replace Ryan Tubridy and start his new job as the host of the Friday night chat show in September.

The TV personality who first met his wife on the set of Fame Academy in 2002 said: “marriage is something that you work out, that idea of what attracts you – that's not going to keep you together.”

“It's that idea of how you work together whenever the rough and the smooth and all of those things,” he said.

"So it's a journey and you put those kids into the mix and then suddenly those priorities change.”

The couple have two children, Milo and James. Their first son was born in January 2016, and the second in June 2018.

Having previously lived in Los Angeles for 15 years, the couple relocated and now live in North London.

The presenter said it was his wife’s decision to move from America to the UK due to her successful career.

“For a long time I thought I was in a 50/50 partnership, and then you realise you’re actually a junior shareholder in a 50/50 partnership,” he said.

“I think with big decisions like that, you kind of have to float stuff and see how that’s going to go.

“What was weird about it was, it was Cat who wanted to do that, it was more her decision because of being a young mum and not having the family around and not having that network of cousins and brothers and all of that.

“For me, somewhere like London is not home, London’s never really going to be home for me, in my head I still live in a little village in Co Down, even though I haven’t lived there full-time for 30 years.

“Living in London, my family was always a flight away anyway so that idea of it being a longer flight from LA wasn’t as much of a problem for me.

“I also think because Cat was the one with the successful career out there, she was the one that chose that she wanted to leave that, at that right time. That’s a decision that she made and only she can make, and it’s your job to support that decision.”