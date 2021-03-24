| 10.6°C Dublin

Lockdowns, vaccine roll-out and case numbers: How do the Republic and Northern Ireland compare?

How does the situation in the Republic compare to Northern Ireland? Louise Kennedy has a look at both sides of the Border

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire Expand

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Louise Kennedy

THE National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will hold a meeting with health chiefs to review restrictions tomorrow.

Public health officials and Cabinet ministers will be monitoring case numbers, hospitalisations, levels of transmission and numbers of vaccinations ahead of the deadline on April 5, in which a review of restrictions will take place.

Amid warnings of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, the Government is set to face the difficult task of preventing a spike in cases while considering the public’s co-operation to continue living under the highest level of restrictions.

