Lockdowns, vaccine roll-out and case numbers: How do the Republic and Northern Ireland compare?

THE National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will hold a meeting with health chiefs to review restrictions tomorrow.

Public health officials and Cabinet ministers will be monitoring case numbers, hospitalisations, levels of transmission and numbers of vaccinations ahead of the deadline on April 5, in which a review of restrictions will take place.

Amid warnings of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, the Government is set to face the difficult task of preventing a spike in cases while considering the public’s co-operation to continue living under the highest level of restrictions.

And while Ireland currently remains in a full-scale lockdown, Northern Ireland has slowly begun easing its restrictions.

So, how does the situation in the Republic compare to Northern Ireland? What restrictions remain in place in each region and who is winning the vaccine race? Louise Kennedy has a look at both sides of the Border.

Cases

Health officials in the Republic of Ireland warned that it is too early to rely on vaccinations and begin easing public health measures, as virus hospitalisations jumped by 43 over the weekend.

The Department of Health reported 769 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the highest daily increase in cases reported since February 26.

There have now been a total of 231,484 confirmed cases and 4,610 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health reported 174 new cases of Covid-19 and two further deaths from Covid-19 yesterday, as the UK marks one year since the beginning of the first lockdown.

There have now been a total of 116,193 cases of Covid-19 and 2,107 deaths in Northern Ireland.

There are currently 159 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 14 in intensive care.

Hospital-bed occupancy currently stands at 100pc, while 29 intensive care unit beds remain free.

There are eight active outbreaks of the virus In Northern Ireland's care homes.

Summary: Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland have fallen below triple figures for the first time in six months – but the Republic's highest daily increase since February 26 has sparked fears it will be hit by a fourth wave.

Spike warning

Members of Government in the Republic of Ireland have expressed concerns over a potential spike in the coming days following Mother’s Day and St Patrick’s Day last week.

There have also been fears regarding the upcoming Easter Holidays as the public’s compliance continues to be tested under Level 5 guidelines.

Summary: Officials in the Republic are expecting a potential spike in positive cases in the coming days.

Lockdowns and Restrictions

The Republic of Ireland returned to a full lockdown in late December with the highest level of restrictions – Level 5 – currently in place until at least April 5, when a further review will be conducted.

Level 5 restrictions means the public must stay at home except for work, education or to exercise within a 5km limit of your home. Working from home is mandatory unless your work is an essential service that cannot be done from home. Household visits are prohibited except for essential purposes.

In the Republic of Ireland, only essential retail can open and bars, cafes and restaurants are closed except for take-away. Non-essential travel is prohibited and a fine of €500 may be issued for unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has begun easing restrictions after entering lockdown in late December.

The Executive published a lockdown exit plan earlier this month which maps out Northern Ireland’s return to normality over five phases in nine areas.

The ‘Pathway out of Restrictions’ roadmap includes home and community, work, retail, hospitality, education and young people, worship and ceremonies, sport and leisure activities, culture, heritage and entertainment as well as travel and tourism.

Unlike England and Scotland, the Stormont Executive decided against indicative dates for reopening as it said this would lead to disappointment for people if the timetable could not be met.

Under the current restrictions, all non-essential retail is closed and an overnight curfew is in place between the hours of 8pm and 6am. The hospitality sector is restricted to takeaway only and all sporting events are prohibited. The Executive's stay-at-home order still remains in place.

However, subject to a review after Easter, the Executive will ease the stay-at-home mandate that came into force at the start of the lockdown.

There will continue to be a "stay local" message and other measures on travel will remain in place.

There is currently a 10-day self-isolation period required for anyone arriving in the North who plans to stay for more than 24 hours.

From April 1, up to 10 people (including children of all ages) from a maximum of two households can take part in structured outdoor sports activities.

Summary: As the Republic of Ireland anticipates the slight easing of restrictions ahead of the April 5 deadline, Northern Ireland has begun easing lockdown under the Stormont Executive’s ‘Pathway out of Restrictions’ exit plan.

School closures

In the Republic of Ireland, schools are open except for first- to fourth-year post-primary students who will return after the Easter holidays on April 12. Childcare is closed except for services for vulnerable children, children of essential workers and children on the ECCE scheme.

It is planned for all other childcare services to return on March 29.

In Northern Ireland, pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils in Primary one to Primary three returned to school on March 8.

Primary four to Primary seven and students in years 12 to 14 returned to school on Monday.

It is expected that students in years eight to 11 will return to school on April 12, subject to a review of the public health situation.

Special schools remain open and vulnerable children, as well as children of key workers, have access to schools for supervised learning.

Summary: All classes in Republic and Northern Ireland are expected to have returned by April 12.

Expectations

With a surge in new Covid-19 cases and growing concern across the three coalition parties ahead of crucial meetings on lifting coronavirus restrictions, it is expected that there will only be a minor easing of restrictions in the Republic of Ireland on April 5.

It is expected that the 5km travel ban will be eased but non-essential inter-county journeys will still be prohibited.

More outdoor activities are expected to be permitted from April 5, and it is likely that small groups of people will be allowed to exercise or socialise outdoors.

There are also talks of the phased reopening of construction while outdoor activity such as tennis and golf will also be considered. Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine comes into effect on Friday for passengers arriving from a list of 33 high-risk countries.

Northern Ireland is also set to see some easing of restrictions after the Easter weekend, as sports training will be allowed to resume with affiliated sports clubs, limited to 15 people.

From April 12, up to 10 people (including children) from no more than two households can meet up outdoors in a private garden.

From 12 April, contactless click/phone and collect will be permitted for all non-essential retail businesses.

Summary: Minor easing of restrictions expected in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland after Easter.

Vaccine roll-out

As of Saturday March 20, a total of 675,946 doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Republic of Ireland. Around 10pc of the population have received a first dose of a vaccine as 492,106 first doses have been administered.

3.5pc of the population are fully vaccinated as 183,840 second doses have been administered.

Groups currently being vaccinated are those aged 65 years and older who live in long-term care facilities, frontline healthcare workers, people aged 70 and older living in the community and people aged 16 to 69 who are at very high risk.

The vaccine rollout plan has seen multiple delays as vaccine supply chains remain hugely unreliable and the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine paused temporarily following reports of blood clots.

However, there is hope that the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next month will accelerate Ireland’s vaccine rollout.

In Northern Ireland, a total of 746,254 vaccinations have been administered to date, with 667,758 first doses and 78,496 second doses. Vaccinations have now been extended to people aged 50 to 59.

Much like the Republic, fluctuating supply levels have led to delays in the rollout programme.

Delays in deliveries of AstraZeneca ordered by the British government will delay the expansion of the programme to the over-40 age cohort planned to begin at the end of this month.

Health officials said the supply issues will lead to a delay of between two and four weeks.

However, Health Minister Robin Swann says every adult in Northern Ireland will still receive their first vaccine dose by the end of July.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has maintained that 60pc of Ireland’s adults should be vaccinated by June and 82pc will have received one dose at the same date.

However, the Taoiseach and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said this figure is provisional on the condition that supply arrives on time and that all vaccines scheduled are approved for use.

Summary: Northern Ireland and the Republic suffering delays to vaccine rollout as unreliable supply chains set schedules back.