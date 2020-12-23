Lockdown set to last until spring as new virus strain is believed to be here

Taoiseach Micheál Martin calls on the public to help control the coronavirus. Photo: Julien Behal

The country is facing into a long lockdown set to last into March as public health officials now believe it is “inconceivable” the mutant strain of Covid-19 found in England is not already here.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar signalled that while the latest round of restrictions for the Christmas period will be reviewed on January 12, the lockdown is likely to continue until next spring.

“It’s difficult to speculate about the timeline. But I think it’ll probably be towards the end of February or early March before a critical mass of the population is vaccinated,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I think we need to operate on the basis that these restrictions may well be in place until that happens – although we will review the situation on January 12.

“Perhaps we’ll be able to get some positive decisions about January, but I think we should all operate on the basis that these restrictions will be in place for the first two months of next year.”

Mr Varadkar hinted that some businesses could be ordered to remain closed until next summer. Reopening grants would be available “in the spring or summer” to help businesses “when we’re in a position to tell them that they can reopen”.

New Covid-19 infections doubled in the space of just one week with Mr Varadkar warning of “exponential growth”.

It is expected new cases will exceed 1,000 a day before Christmas and could reach 2,000 a day before New Year’s Eve.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said public health officials viewed it as “inconceivable” that the new strain of the virus found in England is not already in Ireland and is behind the rapid rise in cases.

Evidence

“While we do not yet have firm evidence that the new, more virulent, strain of the Covid virus is in our country, the rate of growth over the last week tells me that the safest and most responsible thing to do is to proceed on the assumption that it is already here,” said Mr Martin.

The Cabinet decided to re-impose Level 5 restrictions from Christmas, with all restaurants and gastro-pubs to close by 3pm tomorrow.

Schools will reopen as planned after the Christmas break and most retail outlets will be able to stay open.

However the requirement to stay within one’s own county comes back into force after Christmas with people allowed to travel beyond their county until the end of St Stephen’s Day.

If people are staying in a different county over Christmas, they are allowed to stay on at that location, but there must be no new inter-county travel once they return home.

Home visits from two other households remains in place to the end of St Stephen’s Day. Then a rule of only one other household will apply to the end of the year. From January 1, no visitors are permitted in private homes or gardens, except to care for the elderly or vulnerable.

Christmas Day religious services can still take place, but must then return online, although places of worship may stay open for private prayer.

While non-essential retail will be allowed to remain open, there will be no post-Christmas sales.

The Government will tell the National Retail Forum today its reasoning, which is to prevent crowds in city and town centres. “No sales events will take place,” Mr Varadkar said. “People shouldn’t be rushing to the shops and it shouldn’t be crowded in the shops or streets over the next few days. We’re relying on retailers to make sure that isn’t the case.”

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will remain open but hotels may only cater for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes, except for guests already booked and due to check in up to St ­Stephen’s Day.

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrive in Ireland on Saturday or Sunday, with a start to vaccinations before the New Year.

The roll-out to the most vulnerable begins on December 30 with 10,000 doses.

However speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, Mr Varadkar said tens of thousands of doses will arrive into the county every week from the start of January.

"Moving into February and March (we expect) having the vaccine given out in GPs, pharmacies, also mass vaccination centres, 15 of them around the country,” he added.

Speaking earlier in the day, Mr Varadkar said the Government had acted as a result of the rapid increase in new cases, the positivity ratio, and hospital admissions.

“In the week starting November 30, the average number of cases reported per day was 269.

“In the week starting December 14, it was only 287, only a tiny bit higher,” he said.

But at the beginning of this week it had leapt to 549 new cases a day.

The number of people testing positive rose from 2.7pc on November 24 to 4.6pc on December 15.

Mr Varadkar said the virus was growing exponentially and the latest figures had “surprised all of us”.

