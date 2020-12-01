Lockdown Lifts: €4.8bn expected to be spent in December as festive rush begins

Kate O’Leary at the Piet Mondrian exhibition in the National Gallery of Ireland, which reopens today. Photo: Gerry Mooney

After six weeks of lockdown restrictions, the country will burst back into life today as retailers and businesses all over Ireland reopen their doors ahead of what they’re hoping could be their busiest season ever.

With just three and half weeks left, the pressure is on to make the most of the short run-in to Christmas 2020 and capitalise on weeks of lost revenue from physical closures.

Retail Ireland is predicting that €4.8bn will be spent on retail sales during December, so cash tills will be ringing all over the country as people splash the cash after weeks of confinement.

Latest research says that each household will spend €700 more over the festive four weeks than they would in an ordinary month as they make the most of having access to the full range of retail again.

As well as retail and hotels reopening today, people will also be able to access hairdressers, beauty salons, gyms, cinemas and art galleries as some semblance of normal life resumes.

Countless businesses have been carrying out intensive deep-cleans ahead of welcoming in members of the public, while others have been busy with festive decorations as they try to inject some Christmas cheer.

Hoping that December will tell a good-news story for retailers is bookstore founder Maurice Earls.

The owner of Books Upstairs on D’Olier Street is no stranger to tough times, having first opened its doors in 1978, making it the capital’s oldest independent bookstore.

He said that they’re thrilled to be pulling up the shutters of the store and meeting with book lovers again.

“We’re all delighted to be getting back to what we do best, which is meeting people face-to-face and recommending books.

“We hope it’s going to be a very busy time for us. December is usually a crucial time of year for us so we’re delighted that we’ve been allowed open again,” he said.

Mr Earls said they have carried out a deep-clean ahead of reopening today in addition to giving the premises a fresh lick of paint ahead of the festive season.

“We had been doing a lot of online sales and things like that, so the place had gotten a bit untidy, so we’re working hard on getting things organised again. It’s just lovely to be open again,” he said.

Like other retailers, he is encouraging people to shop local and also to consider giving a present of a book to someone this year.

“Books are just an amazing phenomenon, something that have passed the test of time. We have an incredible range of wonderful books out this year, definitely something there for everyone,” he said.

Fashion retailers have also been busy primping and preening their premises ahead of reopening today, including Lula Belle boutique in Dublin’s Malahide.

Co-owners Sarahann Potts and Lorraine McGahan have ran Lula Belle boutique in the northside suburb for the past 12 years and found the past few weeks very difficult.

“It’s been grim; lockdown has been tougher this time around than the previous one,” said Ms Potts.

“I think people really felt it this time and it was kind of more gloomy. We’re really excited about opening again.”

She said they had been preparing for the Christmas rush and arranged for so much stock in November, ahead of the lockdown being announced, that they had to stagger the delivery times.

Ms Potts also noted that the way people are dressing has changed radically as a result of the crisis.

“We had to tweak the type of clothes we were bringing in because people’s lives have changed so much,” she said.

“Normally it would be sparkly tops but this time around, it‘s far more casual. Even with the lockdown ending, I still think Christmas will be quite different this year.”

She said their store regulars have been “brilliant” in trying to support them and buy local instead of going online or into the city centre.

Culture lovers will also be able to indulge their passion again as museums, art galleries and cinemas reopen their doors.

After 74 days of closure, the National Gallery of Ireland will welcome visitors again, with a landmark exhibition by one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

The Merrion Square gallery is hosting the first ever Irish exhibition of works by the eminent Dutch painter Piet Mondrian.

He is most famous for his abstract paintings using geometric shapes and grids with blocks of primary colours. The grid canvases from a century ago certainly lend themselves to some arty meditation and moments of mindfulness.

The 40-item exhibition features loans from Kunstmuseum Den Haag in The Hague and includes art from across every period of Mondrian’s fascinating career, from early landscape and self portrait.

It also includes checkerboard compositions like his 1921 painting ‘Composition with large red plane, yellow, black, grey and blue’.

National Gallery of Ireland director Sean Rainbird, who co-curated the exhibition, said he and his colleagues were thrilled to open after what has been a challenging year with more than 175 days closed since March.

He described Mondrian’s artistic progress and programme as “one of the heroic stories of modern art”.

For anyone who cannot physically visit, there is an online tour, with tickets costing €10.

