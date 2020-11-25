Lockdown all-stars: Which counties are top performers in driving down Covid incidence rate?

It’s nearly time to say good riddance to Level 5. But before the curtain comes down, was your county among the top performers in driving down the incidence rate of Covid-19 over the best part of the six weeks?

It has been a rocky road for some counties, which saw their incidence rates fall and rise.

Some were particularly unlucky due to substantial outbreaks in local hospitals, which in turn led to cases in the community.

Cavan proved to be the biggest success story in turning things around after high numbers prior to lockdown.

Its 14-day incidence rate at the start of lockdown was a staggering 1,055.5 per 100,000. Yesterday it was down to 89.3 per 100,000.

Celebrations around GAA matches were blamed for helping to fuel the spread in October, as well as other gatherings at christenings. However, last weekend the festivities around the Ulster Championship match win included a socially distanced car parade around the town as drivers blew their horns.

Another county which turned itself around was Meath, which entered lockdown at 659.9 per 100,000 and has whittled it down to 116.9 per 100,000.

This is still higher than the national average, but the scale of its drop highlights the efforts that locals made to adhere to rules of physically distancing, reducing contacts and wearing masks.

Carlow was another source of concern when the shutdown started and it was as high as 755 per 100,000. On Monday, it was down to 242.4 per 100,000.

Westmeath also saw its 14-day incidence rate drop from 417.9 per 100,000 to 79 per 100,000. Another county in the border region, Monaghan, pushed down its 14-day incidence rate from 404 per 100,000 to 112.

Galway got out of the rough, down from 355.3 per 100,000 to 65.1 – a slight rise from Monday, but quite an achievement for a county that has a city within its boundaries.

Similarly, Cork’s incidence fell from 339.7 per 100,000 to 81.2 per 100,000. Wexford also deserves credit – chiselling its incidence rate from 301.2 per 100,000 to 36.7 per 100,000.

Kerry has managed to stay out of any big trouble since the start of the pandemic, despite seemingly half the country flocking there for a summer staycation. It entered lockdown at 269.5 per 100,000 and earlier this week had reduced it to 60.9 per 100,000.

Laois and Kildare had a bad August, but they deserve praise for their current 14-day levels of 49.6 per 100,000 and 80 per 100,000.

Dublin, which was at Level 3 for a long time before entering lockdown, has also managed to reform itself – entering lockdown at 253.3 per 100,000 and earlier this week at 118 per 100,000. All of this brings us to Donegal, Louth, Limerick, Roscommon and Waterford.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate was at 227 per 100,000 on Monday and 240 yesterday. But it is still a fall from 321 per 100,000 at the start of lockdown. Its proximity to Derry has been cited as a contributory factor to the spread of the virus, but not the whole story.

Louth dropped from 289.4 per 100,000 to 211.8 per 100,000, and Limerick is at 192.4 per 100,000 compared to 293 as the six-week lockdown started.

Roscommon is at 131.7 per 100,000, down from 258.7 per 100,000.

Waterford stood at 150.6 per 100,000 yesterday, compared to its starting level of 258.7 per 100,000.

One of the features of this lockdown has been the way many small outbreaks have added up. Private houses saw outbreaks double in a week and there were problems in workplaces.

This unpredictable virus can tip a county into the danger zone very quickly.

As the country enters the run-up to Christmas, no county will want to be the one that unravelled all the hard work and sacrifice of lockdown.