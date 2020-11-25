| 3.5°C Dublin

Lockdown all-stars: Which counties are top performers in driving down Covid incidence rate?

Success story: A garda conducts a checkpoint during lockdown. Incidence rates have fallen dramatically nationwide. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

It’s nearly time to say good riddance to Level 5. But before the curtain comes down, was your county among the top performers in driving down the incidence rate of Covid-19 over the best part of the six weeks?

It has been a rocky road for some counties, which saw their incidence rates fall and rise.

Some were particularly unlucky due to substantial outbreaks in local hospitals, which in turn led to cases in the community.

