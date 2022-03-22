| 13.3°C Dublin

Locals shocked after valuable sculpture of Saturn stolen from popular Kerry walkway

Ralph Riegel

A valuable piece of artwork was stolen from a popular Kerry walkway.

The piece – which is a sculpture of the planet Saturn – was taken from the Planets Exhibition Walk on the Kerry trail.

Gardaí believe the theft occurred on March 15, possibly in the early hours of the morning.#

The sculpture is described as valuable and quite unique – with locals shocked that anyone could target the special arts installation.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information on the theft or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the Planets Exhibition Walk to contact them.

They are also hoping to speak to anyone who may have passed local roadways on March 15 and whose vehicles were equipped with dash-cams.

Garda Julie-Anne Kelly issued a special appeal via Radio Kerry for public assistance in helping to recover the valuable artwork.

She urged anyone with information, no matter how trivial they may believe it to be, to contact gardaí in Caherdaniel.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind on the motivation involved – whether the sculpture was stolen as a prank which went wrong or taken by someone who wanted to sell it on for profit.


