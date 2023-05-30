Locals raise concerns over proposal to reopen mine that collapsed beneath Monaghan GAA club

Facilities at Magheracloone GAA Club, Co Monaghan, were severely damaged by the partial collapse of a mine in 2018. Photo: Richard McCarthy

Plans to recommence mining at a mine that collapsed beneath a GAA clubhouse and playing fields are causing alarm in the local community.

Monaghan County Council is due to rule next week on the planning application by Saint-Gobain, owners of Gyproc, for renewed excavation at the old gypsum mine at Drumgoosat.

The underground mine, which closed since 1989, partially collapsed in 2018, destroying the local community centre and the facilities of Magheracloone GAA club.

A day earlier, hundreds of children had been participating in a blitz on the site.

Saint-Gobain says there are significant gypsum deposits left in the mine. With its current mine at adjacent Drummond running out, it wants permission to reopen Drumgoosat (also known as Drumgossatt) for 30 years.

There are serious concerns locally, however, as the company wants to use open-cast mining methods, scooping out the material from above rather than going back underground.

It already has one depleted open-cast mine at nearby Knocknacran which has not yet been restored.

One local objector wrote that the area was being turned from a rural landscape to an industrial wasteland.

Dozens of submissions have raised concerns about dust, noise, vibrations from blasting and loss of property values.

Fear of further subsidence is a key issue as numerous small sinkholes have appeared in the wider area since the 2018 incident. Mining took place in the wider area before planning records began, so the extent of tunnelling is uncertain.

The principal of Drumgossatt National School, Breege Brennan, expressed worries for the 90 children and staff of the school, which is 200 metres from the border of the mine. “Such a proposed operation should be at least 1,000m from a facility such as a school where many lives could be negatively affected on a daily basis by its activities,” Ms Brennan wrote.

Cavan County Council said it was concerned about the potential impact on water sources that supply Kingscourt’s drinking water.

Inland Fisheries Ireland raised concerns about the effect on three local rivers as well as their fish stocks.

As part of the development, the company is looking to greatly increase the amount of sulphate it can discharge into the River Bursk.

National group, Communities Against the Injustice of Mining (CAIM), and An Taisce have expressed reservations.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy wrote that there had been a “breakdown in trust” between the company and local people.

The 2018 incident happened after a flooding emergency in the Drummond mine.

Management ordered the water to be pumped into the old Drumgoosat mine, where it dissolved and undermined the remaining pillars of gypsum holding up the mine roof.

Gyproc said in reports accompanying the planning application that the incident “contributed to understanding of pillar and overall mine stability and have led to the implementation of physical measures to reduce the risk”.

Included in the application are proposals for completing the restoration of the Knocknacran site and for an expanded community sports complex at the replacement facilities it had provided for the GAA.