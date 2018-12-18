Locals raise €1,250 for woman (92) who had her pension stolen

More than €1,000 has been raised for an elderly woman who had her Christmas pension stolen by heartless thieves pretending to do work at her house.

More than €1,000 has been raised for an elderly woman who had her Christmas pension stolen by heartless thieves pretending to do work at her house.

A whip-round held by a Dublin north-inner-city pub and a collection box at the till of her local shop is set to ensure that the woman (92) will end up with more money than was taken from her. The till collection at the Spar in Summerhill has raised in the region of €700 in only five days, with manager at the store Karen Fox saying that "around here people wouldn't have money, but they're all digging deep for her".

Another €350 was collected at the Hill 16 pub after the woman's plight was announced over the weekend.

Posting online in the early hours of Sunday morning, the pub said: "Tonight, the winning captain of our annual Cabra v Town sing off, Greg Grimes, told the customers of this poor lady and what happened to her.

"Within five minutes, a bucket collection raised €335 to try help make this lady's Christmas a little better. Well done to all."

It followed €200 donated by two local businessmen - bringing the total to €1,250.

The post office in Summerhill, Dublin, where the elderly woman took out her money before the theft. Photo: Damien Eagers

The woman was approached by two men shortly after she collected her double-week payment from the post office last week. They offered to repair roof slates at her house.

But as she was at the house discussing payment with one of the men, she realised her pension money had been taken from her coat in the hallway.

It is understood somewhere in the region of €700 was stolen.

"I said I have some money here and said hang on, I've got money in my coat in the hall," she told the Irish Independent.

"But the other fella must've seen it when they were coming in because like that they were gone," she added.

The woman said she had been left shaken and nervous following the incident, particularly when somebody comes to the door.

"I want to know who's there and what they're doing," she said. "I don't want any strangers knocking on my door."

The woman admitted she was overwhelmed by the support she had received from locals and neighbours.

But she said she was somewhat surprised people were willing to give her their money.

Irish Independent