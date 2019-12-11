Locals not happy as 1,000 new homes get go-ahead in Dublin
Construction of more than 1,000 homes has been given the green light in south Dublin despite concerns from some locals.
There was a mixed reaction after South Dublin County Council's (SDCC) joint venture development of 1,034 homes on 29 acres of council lands at Kilcarbery in Clondalkin was approved by An Bord Pleanála.
The mixed-tenure development will include 310 social housing units, which amounts to 30pc of the development.
There were complaints last year from a number of councillors and residents who wanted a higher social housing allocation.
The construction of more than 100 social homes on the same site has also led to complaints from families living in the nearby Cherrywood area.
Independent Councillor Francis Timmons said the "constant noise and air pollution" from the ongoing works is causing "great distress" to locals.
"No one is against the development of much needed homes," he said.
"However, the construction work currently under way at Kilcarbery has been a living nightmare for people who live adjacent to the site.
"They had terrible issues with trucks passing up and down the road, litter issues, noise pollution and concerns with flooding.
"They're now afraid that they will have the same issues once this new development starts," he said.
Adwood Ltd, a consortium of established Dublin builders Adroit and Maplewood, will develop the site and will pay SDCC €38m to deliver the 310 social housing units at competitive rates over a period of four years. In return for State support through the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund of €2m, the developer has also committed to delivering 50 units at discounted prices.
The 724 private homes include a range of three- and four-bedroom houses as well as one-, two- and three-bed apartments.
The tender also includes an 847sqm community building which will be handed over to the council. A crèche and retail unit will also be included as part of the development.
