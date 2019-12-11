Construction of more than 1,000 homes has been given the green light in south Dublin despite concerns from some locals.

Locals not happy as 1,000 new homes get go-ahead in Dublin

There was a mixed reaction after South Dublin County Council's (SDCC) joint venture development of 1,034 homes on 29 acres of council lands at Kilcarbery in Clondalkin was approved by An Bord Pleanála.

The mixed-tenure development will include 310 social housing units, which amounts to 30pc of the development.

There were complaints last year from a number of councillors and residents who wanted a higher social housing allocation.

