Locals fear fresh mine as 30-metre sinkhole opens
Another hole has opened up on lands associated with mining works in Co Monaghan.
The hole, thought to be about 30 metres deep, emerged over the weekend on the site of a smaller hole that had been filled in after it appeared last August.
It is the third time holes have appeared on lands near Carrickmacross since the dramatic collapse of ground that destroyed Magheracloone GAA Club's clubhouse and playing pitches and the local community centre in September 2018.
The latest incident occurred just days after a public meeting was held to discuss plans by gypsum mining company Gyproc to seek permission for a new open-cast mine in the area and for an application by another mining company for a prospecting licence for neighbouring townlands.
Geraldine Ward, a spokeswoman for local residents, said recent history with the mines made them fearful of any new development and the weekend's incident only added to their concerns.
"Every time we ask questions, we're assured that the mining is safe and our homes are safe and then this happens," she said.
"You can't give assurances about what you can't see and there's been so much mining for so many decades all around here that no one knows exactly what's happening under the ground."
Gyproc said the hole, termed a crown hole, was discovered during a routine inspection last Saturday morning.
The company said it was on Gyproc-owned land around 350 metres from the nearest dwelling and 280 metres from the R179, the main road between Carrickmacross and Kingscourt.
"While this subsidence may appear similar to the original crown hole from August 2019, this is not a new crown hole. It is the subsidence of material that was used to backfill the original crown hole," the company said in a statement.
"Gyproc is confident it poses no risk to the public," it continued. It said it had notified all the relative Government and county council authorities.
"We will continue to monitor and survey the area and provide updated information from surveys in the coming days to the relevant authorities and to keep people informed."
Gyproc has three mines in the area, one spent underground mine, one still active underground mine and one open-cast facility.
In June 2018 it responded to a flooding emergency in the working mine by pumping out millions of litres of water into the spent mine where it weakened support pillars.
The pillars collapsed in September 2018, destroying land and buildings above. Gyproc is to replace the lost facilities.
