Locals fear fresh mine as 30-metre sinkhole opens

Another hole has opened up on lands associated with mining works in Co Monaghan.

Another hole has opened up on lands associated with mining works in Co Monaghan.

The hole, thought to be about 30 metres deep, emerged over the weekend on the site of a smaller hole that had been filled in after it appeared last August.

It is the third time holes have appeared on lands near Carrickmacross since the dramatic collapse of ground that destroyed Magheracloone GAA Club's clubhouse and playing pitches and the local community centre in September 2018.

The latest incident occurred just days after a public meeting was held to discuss plans by gypsum mining company Gyproc to seek permission for a new open-cast mine in the area and for an application by another mining company for a prospecting licence for neighbouring townlands.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In