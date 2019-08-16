Dublin has been ranked as one of the friendliest cities on the planet.

'Locals even thank the bus driver' - Dublin pips Cork to be voted sixth most friendly city in the world

Ireland is famous for its céad míle fáilte and a new poll, which put Dublin in sixth place and Cork 17th in a list of the world's friendliest cities, proves our welcome is as warm as ever.

While Vancouver topped the poll, Ireland was streets ahead of more glamorous cities like New York and London.

The authors of the Big 7 poll, published yesterday, singled out Dubliners for having the personal touch everywhere from the pub to bus routes.

"For such a small city, Dublin packs a serious punch when it comes to friendliness", Big 7 said.

"People here are good-natured, with a good sense of humour.

"Whether you're lost or just looking for a chat in a pub, Dubliners will be on hand to help out.

"Locals even thank the bus driver - the perfect example of classic Irish warmth."

Vancouver took top spot in the poll of the travel site's 1.5 million followers while Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia was second and Bruges in Belgium came in third place.

Vancouver was ranked in first place thanks to its "extraordinarily friendly residents".

"The city has an amazing multicultural community who band together to make visitors feel welcome and safe at all times," Big 7 said.

Taipei in Taiwan was praised for being one of "Asia's most LGBTQ+ friendly cities".

Irish Independent