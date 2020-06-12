Locals accuse government of covering up poor standards in direct provision centre

This week, the Department of Justice said that no health and safety issues were discovered at the direct provision centre following two inspections. (stock photo)

The government has been accused of covering up poor standards in a Co Clare direct provision centre by a local welcoming group.

Local people in Miltown Malbay have said they are completely disappointed with two inspections which reported no health and safety concerns at the centre.

In a statement, the welcome group said it would be much easier for them to not speak out at this point because they had endured “personal abuse up to and including anonymous letters to our homes.”

At the end of May, the group publicly raised concerns about standards at the Central Hostel direct provision centre, saying it was inhumane and should be shut. They were supported by the Irish Refugee Council and Doras.

This week, the Department of Justice said that no health and safety issues were discovered at the direct provision centre following two inspections. The inspections were prompted by calls to close the centre.

The Miltown Malbay welcome group has criticised the inspections, which it says took place through a Zoom call and one on the spot inspection. The group said “many of the most serious of these issues could not be addressed by the process of a hastily organised Zoom call or on the spot inspection on a particular day.”

It said there was not proper heating or hot water during winter months, and rodents had been spotted at the centre. The group also said there had been leaks, and an 11pm curfew imposed on the adult male residents. It added that residents had reported a poor standard of food and a lack of access to clean drinking water. The group also claimed that at least three of the men interviewed for the inspection “did not have an interpreter that spoke their language.”

The group said its “direct, first-hand and ongoing daily experience” with the men showed that there were poor standards at the Direct Provision centre.

“As a community that welcomed and benefited greatly from the arrival of a vibrant group of young men last year, we are not prepared to stay silent and have them mistreated,” it said.

“We wish to express our complete disappointment with this white-washing response from Minister Charlie Flanagan and Minister of State David Stanton. Our group is growing ever more convinced that instead of seeking to ensure that vulnerable people are protected and treated with dignity that the Minister, IPAS and DOJE are acting to protect their institutions or their own reputations by discrediting our concerns.”

It repeated its call for the centre to be shut down.

