| 21.9°C Dublin
Localised restrictions are expected to be announced later today for counties with a significant increase in Covid-19 cases.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met this morning to consider a spike in cases in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan McGlynn is due to brief Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on their recommendations.
The Cabinet will then meet to discuss the outcome Nphet's guidance on imposing localised restrictions in areas where there has been an increase in cases.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Irish Independent today he would consider local or regional lockdowns rather than nationwide restrictions if cases continue to rise.
Today, a senior government source said the outcome of Nphet's meeting was unclear but said they expect "local measures at very least" .
The Cabinet is expected to meet to discuss the advice shortly.
It is understood plans are also being put in place for a potential announcement later today.
Government Departments have also been put on notice of the possibility of the government making an announcement on Covid-19.
More to follow...
Online Editors
Health Premium
The stark impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the health service dominates much of the 209-page briefing that was on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's desk when he started his new job. But other issues like the Fair Deal scheme and warnings over capacity of services for people with disabilities are also flagged.
Comment Premium
Mary Lou, fresh back from the Arás, closes the door of the office of the Taoiseach and sits down at the desk, the first Sinn Féin leader of Ireland since de Valera (Or possibly, technically, WT Cosgrave?).