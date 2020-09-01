Local lockdowns must happen quickly to work effectively and may happen again - Professor Philip Nolan

County-wide restrictions do work and need to be implemented quickly, according to the chair of NPHET's Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group.

Professor Philip Nolan said that limiting discretionary contacts over the winter is necessary as five to ten case can become 100 to 150 in a matter of days.

"We have learned that (county lockdowns) work. They're not the first line of defence from the virus, but they're very important. We've learned that we need to do it quickly, and just how interconnected the cases are," Professor Nolan told RTE's Morning Ireland.

He was speaking as the semi-lockdown in Kildare was lifted, and the daily toll of new infections nationally fell to 53 yesterday, with no deaths.

Some counties continue to have a particularly high rate of infection, including Tipperary, Limerick, Dublin, Carlow and Wexford.

However there are no plans to impose any local lockdowns.

Professor Nolan said that the tipping point comes when you see "multiple clusters, with secondary spread" of the virus.

He said that Kildare was different to Laois and Offaly as it had a large outbreak with a second wave, where the disease was spreading within houses and families and was beginning to spread into communities.

He added that there were multiple clusters with secondary spread between clusters and the beginning of community transmission.

He said this differs to Tipperary, where a large number of cases are well explained and the spread is under control.

"Dublin is in a different position. It is the capital, with a high population density and a mobile population. We're seeing a slow rise in cases there so the intervention is different," Prof Nolan said.

He said while local lockdowns are not the first line of defence, they may happen again as a third or fourth response to growing case numbers.

The lockdown in Kildare was lifted yesterday. It had been introduced after a spike in Covid-19 cases - many of which were related to meat processing plants.

They were previously extended and were not due to end until September 6 so the lifting was met with relief by businesses in Kildare.

Alan Shine, CEO of the Kildare Chamber of Commerce representing 390 local businesses, said: "The news of the lifting of the lockdown in Kildare is very welcomed by the business community here who have faced an unprecedented three weeks of economic disaster."

However, he said the local economy isn’t out of the woods yet.

"Cash flow remains the number one concern for business. The conversation must start now as to how we live and work with Covid in the country until a vaccine is found. There is profound relief especially in the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors where many employees have been let go and the hope is now that these businesses can start to trade immediately and get back to some kind of normality," he said.

"Isolated lockdowns of immediate affected areas need to be the way forward as the blunt instrument of county wide lockdowns makes no sense at all and does not work."

For the meantime, business owners are just happy to be back in business.



Paul Lenehan, owner of Harte's bistro in Kildare and the Dew Drop Inn in Naas, said he hopes to be up and running both businesses again by Thursday once he gives his staff enough notice and can stock up the fridges again.



The lifting of the local lockdown also means he can finally open his new venture, an artisan grocery store, deli and cookery school called Firecastle located beside Harte's.



"We're delighted to be able to get back to business and to be brought on an even keel (with other businesses outside the county," he told Independent.ie.



But he said the thought of the local lockdown lasting another week as planned would have been very difficult .



"All businesses were facing a very tough week," he said, adding he would have felt obliged to top up the Government's Covid wage subsidy in order to give staff a decent wage if they were forced to remain shut.



And despite the difficulties that the local lockdown had on his and other businesses, he said it was the right thing to do.



"The positives to be taken from this is the fact the Government can isolate and shut down counties as needed," he said.



But he said he the scenes of teenagers and young adults in their 20s drinking and carousing on the main street in Killarney on Saturday night was really offensive to people in the county who have had a difficult few weeks on top of everything else since the pandemic began.



"It's extremely frustrating," he said. "But the narrative (about Covid) hasn't changed enough to scare them. They're not afraid of anything," he said.



Meanwhile, Jason Totos, Director of Golf at the luxury Carton House Hotel and golf course in Kildare, said his phone started ringing for golf bookings even before the good news was officially confirmed.



"It's really encouraging and exciting," he said.



"It's going to be wonderful to welcome back members and to welcome visitors again," he told Independent.ie.



But he said the last three and a half weeks have been a big disappointment not only for the club but for the members and guests who had to cancel.



Even many of the clubs members - who were still allowed to play golf if they lived in the county - weren't able to do so because they live just outside the Kildare border, he said.



Consequently, the club was forced to cancel dozens of bookings from both individual members and golf societies - many of whom would normally go abroad for golf outings but opted for staycations instead due to Covid travel restrictions.



"We lost three and a half weeks of business," he said.

The ending of the Kildare county lockdown was welcomed by local Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Loughlin who had lobbied the Government for its early ending.

"It has been a very difficult time for local business people, especially those engaged in the hospitality industry. It has been far harder this time than even the general nationwide lockdown," Senator O'Loughlin said.

The Newbridge-based Senator had directly contacted the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the Taoiseach several times on the issue. She said this combined with the re-opening of schools can boost morale in the county.

Online Editors