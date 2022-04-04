Local forums will be established to harmonise community response to war refugees

Ukrainian national Kristina Vynnyk hugs her daughter Zlata (6) after they arrived into Dublin Airport last month. Photo: Frank McGrath

Forums to co-ordinate the community response to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees are to be established in each local authority across the country.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will announce the move today.

Local and voluntary groups have been mobilising in recent weeks to welcome people fleeing Ukraine.

As the new arrivals begin to settle into cities, towns and villages across the country, local authorities have begun to roll out co-ordination points for the community and voluntary response in their particular area. These will now be formalised and extended to every part of the country.

Minister Humphreys said local forums had worked very well during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic and provided a template for a similar response with refugees.

She stressed that local groups and administrators were best placed to put arrangements in place to help new arrivals get services.

“Right across Government, we are doing all we can to assist Ukrainian nationals who have fled this devastating war,” she said. “This approach at local level is a key part of our overall efforts and will be so important in the weeks and months to come.”

The ministers have written to local authorities setting out the standard arrangements to be put in place in each area.

Building on structures and relationships which were “highly effective”, each forum will enable all those involved to work together under the stewardship of the local authority. Supplementing the supports and services being provided locally by government agencies, their purpose will be to ensure effective communication and information-sharing so that community supports can be effectively deployed to the Ukrainians who have arrived here.

Minister O’Brien said local authorities were “stepping up once again” to lead the local response in what is “a very complex and rapidly evolving situation”.

Each forum will work to harness the goodwill and assistance available within communities, including the resources of the charity and voluntary sector.

The forums in each area will also manage offers of assistance to ensure that the often complex needs of those arriving are met.

Junior Minister for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, added that the cathaoirleach or mayor of each local authority will head the forum, which will also include recent Ukrainian arrivals here, ensuring that they are fully involved.