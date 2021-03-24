Local authority housing and some Traveller accommodation sites below EU standard, report finds

The report states some local authority housing is below the EU standard set out by Article 16 of the European Social Charter.

Some tenants of local authority housing are living in conditions that fall below the EU standard, a European Committee on Social Rights (ECSR) report has found.

A number of Traveller accommodation sites have also been found to be in contravention of Article 16 of the European Social Charter as they were deemed to not be of an adequate standard.

A lack of a national monitoring system for the quality and condition of accommodation was highlighted by the progress report and it said the legal protections for the right to housing for families in Ireland is inadequate.

The report noted Ireland’s adoption of a raft of measures in an attempt to correct a 2017 finding that it was not providing adequate housing for a significant number of families.

Ireland’s commitment to developing more social housing and the development of regeneration projects was acknowledged by the report.

The report also pointed to what it said was a “substantial” shortfall in the amount of Traveller accommodation available and the quality of some of this accommodation.

The report said a number of recommendations made in previous reports on the issues have not yet been fully adopted, though the creation of an expert group to tackle the issue was a welcome development.

A number of Traveller accommodation sites are in poor condition, in poor locations and are not well maintained, the ECSR said, citing reports by the Human Rights and Equality Commission.

Online Editors