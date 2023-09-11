Local authority claims industrial action by 12,000 workers breaches major pay deal

Local authority managers claim industrial action by 12,000 workers who began a ban on engaging with politicians today breaches a major pay deal.

The Local Government Management Agency claims Fórsa could have instead referred a dispute to the Labour Court.

Fórsa has written to TDs, senators and councillors informing them of an indefinite ban on non-statutory political representations.

This means its members are refusing to deal with politicians’ queries and requests for information.

Fórsa claims local authority management is refusing to engage “meaningfully” on setting up a job evaluation scheme.

In a message to politicians, it urges them to contact local authority chief executives and demand that the LGMA engage with the union, write to Minister Darragh O’Brien to intervene or pass a motion at council.

A Local Government Management Agency spokesperson said the union had advised it that clerical administrative grade staff would begin industrial action today.

They said the industrial action follows talks at the Workplace Relations Commission in relation to job evaluation.

“Following the WRC engagement, it was open to Fórsa to refer the matter to the Labour Court, instead they have chosen to commence industrial action, contrary to the provisions of the public sector pay agreement Building Momentum,” they said.

“LGMA has consistently advised Fórsa that this issue is broader than the local authority sector and should be dealt with at central level on a public sector wide basis.”

The spokesperson said if the union wishes to follow “established processes”, it will engage.

Fórsa wants a job evaluation scheme to assess if a job grade is properly matched to the duties and responsibilities attached to the role.

In a notice to public representatives, the union argues that almost 10,000 council jobs were lost following the financial crisis.

It says services were only maintained because staff took on additional responsibilities above their pay grades.

“Local authority workers in the North and right across Britain have had access to job evaluation for decades,” it says.

“It is also commonplace across much of Europe.

“In Ireland, many Fórsa grades represented in the HSE and higher education have access to job evaluation.”

It claims the local authorities were once the employer of choice, but that is no longer the case.

“We apologise in advance for any impact this action may have on your important work as an elected representative,” it says.

“Please see what you can do to support local government workers – our members and your constituents.”

The union’s executive committee is due to meet this week and could ramp up industrial action.