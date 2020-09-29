Lobbying regulator says it cannot investigate complaint against Michael D'Arcy

THE lobbying regulator has said it has no powers to investigate a complaint against former Fine Gael junior minister Michael D’Arcy over his appointment as chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM).

Sinn Féin has said it will table a legislative amendment in the coming days, but Solidarity TD Paul Murphy has been told by the regulator that it has no enforcement powers in relation to the case of the former Fine Gael senator.

D’Arcy resigned from the Seanad on Monday to take up the position with the financial services lobby group. He was a Minister of State with responsibility for financial services up until the end of June this year.

He did not receive an exemption from the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) to forgo the necessary 12-month cooling-off period office holders are expected to take before becoming a lobbyist.

Mr D'Arcy and the IAIM have committed to abstaining from lobbying for the next year to ensure the former minister does not breach rules set out in the Lobbying Act. An IAIM said this was the reason Sipo has not been contacted.

The former Wexford TD’s appointment has prompted complaints to Sipo over alleged breaches of lobbying law.

But the regulator has told Mr Murphy that while section 22 of the Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015 places restrictions on certain former designated public officials, including the cooling off period, it has no powers to enforce any breaches of this.

“While the Act provides for criminal offences and associated penalties for these breaches, there is no offence associated with breaches of section 22,” Sipo has told the Dublin South-West TD.

The Standards Commission said it had previously pointed out that it has no enforcement powers for Section 22 breaches during two previous reviews of the legislation Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and in its annual reports.

“The Commission is of the view that the Act should be amended to include breaches of section 22 in the list of offences in section 20 of the Act, and to give the Commission powers to investigate and prosecute any breaches,” it adds.

Speaking at Leinster House on Tuesday, Sinn Féin public expenditure spokesperson Mairéad Farrell said her party was drafting legislation to amend the Lobbying Act. The amendment would allow for alleged breaches of section 22 of the Act to be investigated and prosecuted. She said it would be published in the coming days.

“We want to shut the door between vested interests and government as soon as possible,” she said. “We need to get this dealt with as soon as possible”

The Galway West TD said it was “laughable” that IAIM said it wouldn’t lobby for the next year and added: “We need to make sure this can never happen again.”

