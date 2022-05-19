Lixnaw murder-suicide: ‘There is a hole in our lives that will never be filled’

Mossie, Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan, who died in the tragic double murder-suicide in Kerry last year.

Family members and neighbours of a family who died in a double murder-suicide in Kerry have appealed for help in coming to terms with the tragedy.

The O’Sullivan family died in tragic circumstances in September last year when father Mossie shot his son Jamie and wife Eileen before taking his own life in an incident that rocked the community of Lixnaw to its core.

Family members and friends described the family as normal and “happy, easy going people”.

"They were very much involved in community and community activities, looking after neighbours, as well as doing things for each other," Cath Houlihan, Eileen O’Sullivan’s niece, told RTÉ News.

“That is what's really difficult to come to terms with. Not in a million years would you have imagined that something like this would have happened, that Mossie would have done something like this. He was a caring, gentle man. What happened was so out of character,” Cath said.

The O'Sullivan's next door neighbour, Norma Harrington, said she was “shocked” that no state agency approached her family or the local community with an offer of help or counselling.

Ms Harrington, who works as an occupational therapist in a mental health hospital in London, said: “we didn’t even receive a leaflet through the door or a number to call”.

"We were expected to give statements. We were expected to relive what had happened. Not just my family - the whole community.

"What we really needed at that point was for services to come to our community to provide a space for the community to come to talk about what happened. That didn't happen and I cannot understand it.

"Over in the UK, I have been able to receive specific trauma support, which has been amazing and helped me significantly," Norma said.

"I wouldn't be standing here today, talking, feeling the strength to talk to you as I am, if it wasn't for that. There isn't any question from the NHS in terms of their role and responsibility, so I don't understand why our Government and the HSE aren't seeing that as their responsibility as well for the Irish people.

"In 2011, there was guidance set out that there should be intense support from the HSE following events such as these.

"That was over 10 years ago, and there was nothing: we didn't get a number; there wasn't awareness. We were left with that burden to carry,” Norma said.

Cath backed up Norma’s assessment of State help to the local community and described it as “incredible” that there was such an absence of professional made available to the local community.

"It's changed us," Cath said. "We're no longer the people we were. We struggle. They're in our thoughts every day.

"There is a hole in our lives that will never be filled. It's the shock and the trauma that we are working through. That's going to take some time”.

Norma called for a better provision of mental health services in rural Ireland, especially in the wake of such a traumatic event.

"I want them to be accessible. I don't think it works by always expecting people to come to the services. As we know, there's a lot of stigma in rural Ireland - among the older generation especially, through no fault of anyone's - so the services need to be accessible. They need to be made in a way that people feel comfortable to engage with them.

"I want to see trauma screening for communities after events such as these. I want people to feel supported, so that they can talk about what's happened, that they can be supported to understand what some of the signs of depression might be amongst the community, so that they can look out for each other in an informed way,” Norma said.

Both Cath and Norma also called for a reform of gun law in Ireland, saying that a medical exam, including psychological screening, should be performed before issuing anyone a licence or before renewing an out of date licence.

"There needs to be trained individuals who are talking to people who hold gun licences and understanding what's going on in their lives, so that they understand that there are things here that may impact on their behaviour," Cath said.

"This is incredibly important, to me personally and to my family," she said. "I don't want to see another atrocity like this. I don't want another family to go through what we have been through."

Helplines: If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for more information



