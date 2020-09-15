'Living with Covid' plan: Sport, pubs, travel and local lockdowns - here's everything you need to know

The Government has launched its six-month plan for living with Covid-19. It details strict curbs on many aspects of life while the world awaits a vaccine.

Restrictions on home life, weddings, sport, entertainment and pubs are all set out under five different levels of measures, from Level 1 - the most lenient - to Level 5 - the most severe. Most of Ireland is currently in Level 2, but there are increased restrictions in Dublin due to rising rates of the virus there. The country will stay at Level 2 until at least October 4.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the plan, Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid-19, has three pillars. They are protecting public health, strengthening employment, and supporting communities.

Here's what's the Government is asking of everyone as Ireland tries to slow the spread of the deadly virus:

Home life

Level 1: You can have up to 10 visitors from up to three households in your home or garden in Level 1 of the plan.

Level 2: Ireland is currently in Level 2. Under this level, there can be visitors there can be a maximum of 6 visitors from up to 3 other households. The number of households allowed will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area. Dubliners are currently being told to allow visitors from just one other household.

Level 3: This allows visitors from one other household only. Again, this will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Level 4: Under Level 4, only people from your own household are allowed in your home or garden and no social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Level 5: This allows no visitors, and no social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Working life

Level 1: Work from home if possible. People can attend work for specific business requirements and on a staggered attendance basis.

Level 2: Again, work from home if possible. People are advised to only attend work for essential on-site meetings, inductions and training.

Level 3: Work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Level 4: Only essential or other designated workers should go to work.

Level 5: Work from home unless it is for working in health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.

Pubs and Restaurants

Level 1: Pubs, cafes and restaurants can open with protective measures in place like physical distancing, table service only and cleaning regimes. This includes ‘wet pubs’ that don’t serve food after September 21. The maximum numbers allowed on a premises is linked to their capacity. Nightclubs and casinos are to be closed under all levels of the plan.

Level 2: Pubs, cafes and restaurants can open with with protective measures. Wet pubs can open with “robust measures”. Individual groups are limited to 6 people from up to 3 households. While Ireland is in level 2, ‘wet pubs’ in Dublin won’t be allowed open from September 21. And in Dublin no more than two households should meet at any given time while socialising in no more than grops of six.

Level 3: There are to be “additional restrictions” for bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs. The plan does not set out what these are.

Level 4: Take-away food or delivery only for restaurants and pubs that serve food with no indoor dining on the premises. Wet pubs will be allowed outdoor seating only for a maximum of 15 people.

Level 5: Take-away or delivery only for all restaurants and pubs.

Dublin

Dublin is officially at Level 2 of the plan but there are extra measures being imposed due to a worrying rise in Covid-19 infections in the capital.

People are being asked to limit social and family gatherings more than in other parts of the country.

The Government says no more than two households should meet at any given time, and you should have a maximum of six visitors from one other household to your home.

They say socialising can continue at indoor or outdoor public venues, but only with people from your own household or one other household, and in groups of no more than six.

While so-called ‘wet pubs’ that don’t serve food will be opening around the country from September 21, they are not allowed to reopen in Dublin.

The Government says: "Those living in Dublin should be encouraged to limit travel outside the region, and only meet one other household when outside the county."

Higher and third level institutions should also consider enhanced protective measures in the capital according to the Government's additional restrictions for Dublin.

Weddings

Level 1: Up to 100 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Level 2: As many as 50 guests can attend a wedding under the restrictions that are currently in place.

Level 3: Just 25 people can go to a wedding ceremony and reception.

Level 4: Only six guests are allowed to attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Level 5: Again, the limit of just six guests is imposed.

Sport

Level 1: Normal training sessions and games can take place indoors and outdoors with protective measures. A maximum of 100 spectators can attend indoor matches and 200 can go to outdoor games. Up to 500 spectators can attend outdoor stadiums that have a minimum capacity of 5,000. Specific guidelines will be developed for very large facilities like Croke Park and the Aviva stadium for events such as big national and international matches. Gyms can open with protective measures like social distancing.

Level 2: Sports training must take place in pods of 15, with exceptions for professional athletes and inter-county and senior club GAA players. Fifty spectators are allowed at indoor events and 100 can go to outdoor matches. Only 200 spectators are allowed at stadiums with a capacity of 5,000. Again, there will be specific guidance for larger stadiums. Gyms can open with protective measures

Level 3: No sports matches can take place. There is an exemption for professional or elite GAA matches and horse racing that can take place behind closed doors. Only non-contact training in pods of 15 is allowed outdoors, again with exemptions for elite sportspeople. Indoors will see individual training only and no exercise or dance classes. Gyms can open with protective measures.

Level 4: The restrictions on training and sports matches remain the same as Level 3, including the exemptions. However, gyms and swimming pools must close.

Level 5: No matches or sports events are allowed. Only individual training or exercise is permitted.

Entertainment

Level 1: A maximum of 100 people can attend cinemas, theatres and other arts events in most venues. Up to 200 patrons are allowed for larger venues where strict two-metre seated social distancing and one-way controls for entry and exit can be implemented. Specific guidelines will be developed for large venues like the 3 Arena. Up to 500 people can attend outdoor events at venues with a capacity of 5,000 and again guidelines are being developed for larger places like stadiums.

Level 2: Up to 50 patrons are allowed in indoor venues and in pods or groups of up to six “if appropriate”, with arrangements to ensure no intermingling of groups. Up to 100 patrons are permitted for larger venues where strict two-metre seated social distancing can be implemented. Outdoors, up to 100 people are allowed at the majority of venues and 200 at venues with a capacity of at least 5,000.

Level 3 and Level 4: Cinemas, theatres, arts events and business conferences cannot open as no indoor gatherings should take place. Gatherings of up to 15 people are allowed at outdoor events.

Level 5: No entertainment events are permitted at all as no indoor or outdoor gatherings should take place.

Foreign Travel

Public Transport

Level 1: Face coverings must be worn at all levels of the plan. Capacity will be limited on public transport, based on public health advice. People are being asked to travel during off-peak hours if possible.

Level 2 and Level 3: People are asked to walk or cycle where possible and public transport capacity is limited to 50pc. Peak hours should be for essential workers, with travel for essential reasons only.

Level 4 and Level 5: Public transport is reduced to 25pc capacity. As at all other levels, face coverings must be worn. Peak hours should be for essential workers and travel for essential reasons only.

Local lockdowns

Level 1: There are no restrictions on travel around Ireland.

Level 2: Again, there are no restrictions but at present people in Dublin are being encouraged to limit travel outside the region due to rising Covid-19 cases in the capital.

Level 3 and Level 4: Mini-lockdowns of the kind previously seen in Kildare, Laois and Offaly may be imposed. This will mean “stay in your county (or other defined geographical area) apart from work, education and other essential purposes, if appropriate”.

Level 5: This is a return to the full lockdown imposed in March. People will be told to stay at home and only exercise within 5km of their home.



Online Editors