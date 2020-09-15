'Living with Covid' live blog: Up to 200 at sporting events and wedding numbers to change only at Level One response

People will have to reduce social contacts at all levels during the Government’s medium-term plan for living with Covid-19, the Taoiseach said (Julien Behal/PA)

Join us for live updates on the Government's announcement on details of the five-level 'Living with Covid' plan.

12.35: 'Dublin is at Level Two but be careful' - Donnelly

Health Minister Donnelly said moving from level 2 to 3 was “serious” and could impact jobs.

Level 2 states six visitors from three homes can attend households but in Dublin, Nphet felt that should be one household for Dublin.

“Dublin is at level 2 but be careful," Mr Donnelly said.

"If you were going to meet up with people but you don’t need to, don’t do that now,” he said.

The Dublin pubs were set at around 2 and a half on the plan, he added.

"No one wants Dublin to move to level 3,” thus the advice was to keep pubs where they are.

From midnight in Dublin people can only meet one household in the home or garden or outside.

International travel will be addressed but not today. The Government is broadly supporting the EU traffic light system.

50 spectators can attend indoor matches, 100 can attend outdoors, 200 spectators can attend large venues with the capacity of 5000.

Theatre and live art events will be allowed in large settings. Between 50 and 100 people can attend but they must be in pods and have separate entrances and exits.

12.20pm: Only three households can visit another but Cabinet hasn't discussed Christmas yet

Only three households can visit another household nationally under the plan.

Minister Martin said: “In relation to Christmas, this is a six month plan, we will see how we progress over the next three months, we can get the numbers down and we will see what happens but it’s a six month plan.

“We didn’t discuss Christmas today, we discussed the plan in terms of the framework. The framework will be challenging… there are limits here.

“I acknowledge it has implications but if we can make progress, the better we can adapt”

Mr Martin said it was clear the over 70s were being very safe during the pandemic.

"It's a matter of personal judgement to those over 70, which they are doing and have been doing consistently throughout the pandemic."

Minister Donnelly said anyone over 70 or anyone with a chronic disease was "more aware than anyone else" of the need to look after themselves during the pandemic.

"All the levels apply to everyone.... What we are doing is quite respectful, we are acknowledging people are already applying the advice.

"People who are vulnerable to this are taking every precaution."

12.11pm: Wet pubs to open around country...but Dublin has to wait

The long-awaited return of wet pubs will go ahead around the country from next Monday, but Dublin, as expected, will have to wait longer amid growing number of cases in the capital.





12:05pm: 'Don't welcome more than one household to your Dublin home' - Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there is a risk of “a second wave” and “sadly more deaths.”

“Perhaps a second wave, as some speculate, would be more serious than the firsts, but speaking as a Dubliner I don't want to take that chance.

"We are asking the people of Dublin to follow the four Ws - not to welcome any more than one household to your home.

"To wash your hands, if you remember how many times today - you haven't done it enough, to keep 2m apart from people and where that's not possible wear a face mask.

"This is September, the month Dublin usually shows the country what we are made of, we can do so now and flatten the curve for the country,

"Last spring we came together as a country… we are asking people to see this through to the end, however long it takes, no matter how heavy the burden and to do it for each other.”





12.00pm: Boost for sport as 100 spectators allowed at outdoor events

Under the new plan in Level Two, where the country is currently at on the scale, up to 100 spectators will be allowed at outdoors sport events and 50 at indoors

While up to 200 for outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.





11.57: 100 person weddings at Level One

Weddings of 100 will only be allowed in Level One and 50 will be allowed in Level Two, according to the Government's new plan.

Micheal Martin has said Ireland remains at Level Two.





11.48am: 'Five levels of response - we're at Level 2'

Micheal Martin: “This plan truly represents a whole of government approach.

“I want to acknowledge the public health professionals who’ve done so much for our country.”

The plan was about protecting health and communities.

“Protecting public health remains an absolute priority. We must never forget the fact the virus is still here, each of us has a personal responsibility to limit its spread.

“Ther will be five levels of response. Currently every county is at level 2 restrictions.

“The Government has decided today level 2 will be continued for a further two week period.

“The current covid numbers in Dublin are very worrying," he added.





11.45am: 'It's about how we renew economic and social life' - Martin

Micheal Martin said: “This is not just about how we will live with the covid-19 virus but how we renew economic and social life.

“As our schools and workplaces closed, people didn’t know what to expect, we all felt fear and uncertainty,

“Ireland, just as other countries did, began a process to reopen in stages. As we moved away from the summer… the threat posed by the virus began to change.

“We understand the frustration businesses and people felt.

“At the same time our country has been able to achieve some important progress. Schools have reopened. We are all delighted our children are back playing in the school yards.

“Over 200,000 people came off the pandemic payments. The unemployment rate fell from 23 to 15pc.

“Until there’s an effective vaccine we must live with the reality covid-19 is deadly, causes long term illness and we must limit its spread.”





11.30am Cabinet to sign off on plans with new measures in place from midnight

Cabinet met this morning to sign off on the plan and full details are being announced today, with restrictions to come into place from midnight.

As he headed into the Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Government was working to “protect lives and jobs” with the roadmap to control the spread of Covid-19.

He said Ireland was moving from “chapter one of the virus” - which was “about shutting the country down, flattening the curve,” to “opening up the country with a roadmap to suppress the virus.”

Mr Donnelly told Morning Ireland on RTÉ: “We need to move fast - we’ve done it before to suppress the virus.

“We have to keep schools and hospitals open.”

The five level plan was being rolled out, he added “to protect jobs and save a lot of lives.”

The roadmap is planned for the next six to nine months. Mr Donnelly said: “We are in a dynamic global world” and it was hoped a vaccine would come.

It was vital people followed public health advice, he added and worked together, as those in Kildare, Laois and Offaly had done during a recent lockdown period.

The Cabinet subcommittee on Covid agreed to double the number of people who can attend weddings to 100 in time for today's announcement on the latest restriction levels.

However, there will be restrictions on house visits in the capital and the reopening of wet pubs in Dublin will also be delayed.

The Government has agreed the country is at level two of their new five-point scale of restrictions, hence the ability to hold larger weddings.

There remains concern about the rise in cases in Dublin - but it has been agreed not to move the capital into the more severe level three of restrictions this week.

However, the Government will today enforce a National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommendation asking that wet pubs in Dublin do not open on September 21.

The leaders of the Government parties are believed to have agreed pubs will not open in Dublin next week. The Cabinet is expected to sign off on the decision.

Restrictions on the number of people permitted to visit a household will also be introduced in Dublin.

An infectious disease specialist has said that Dublin is on a trajectory for 5,000 Covid-19 cases a day by next month and increased deaths, unless the 1.5m people “act now”.

Professor Sam McConkey said 0.5 to 1pc - up to 50 people a day - could die from the virus, based on the country’s recent experiences in the pandemic.

Prof McConkey, the head of international health and tropical medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) tweeted the prediction last night.

And this morning the professor advised people in Dublin to socialise with those they live with and said in a best case scenario that the weather will continue to be mild for some days to allow people to socialise outside.

