'Living the dream' - Irishman 'set for life' after winning over €3.3m in UK lottery

A LUCKY Irishman has said he's "living the dream" after he won over £3m (€3.3 million) in the UK National Lottery.

Dean Weymes (24), from Dublin, is over the moon after he hit the jackpot in the 'Set For Life' draw which will see him collect £10,000 (€10,900) per month over the next 30 years.

Mr Weymes has already quit his job with the Amazon warehouse in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire to pursue his passion for screenwriting.

He studied film at Dundalk Institute of Technology before moving to the UK to live with his sister.

Dean Weymes has quit his job to pursue his dream career as a script writer. Photo credit: National Lottery/PA Wire

"I have always wanted to fulfil my dream to become a scriptwriter and this now allows me the freedom to do it," he said.

"I didn’t have to give it a second thought. I literally am living the dream.

"I cannot actually believe that I am really going to be able to do these things – and do them right now! Everything still seems quite unreal – the news really is still sinking in."

Mr Weymes is also looking forward to buying his dream home and taking a trip to Disneyland with winnings as well as completing items on his 'bucket list' like a hot air balloon ride and a tandem skydive.

Sharing is caring and Mr Weymes told the Irish Mirror that he will send some of his winnings to his parents Tom (56) and Paula (53), who are currently living in Westmeath with his brother, Robert (23), who has autism.

"My brother is basically like a baby, he’s non-verbal but can say our names and some other things. He can grab hold of you and it’s very difficult because he has unbelievable strength," he said.

"My parents are getting older so it’s harder for them to care for him. I feel a responsibility to guarantee his care for the future.

"I want him to have the best trained carers and I want my parents to have regular hours in the day where they can have a break," he added.

It was certainly a case of beginner's luck for Mr Weymes, who only entered the Set For Life draw for the first time after his sister, Sarah, introduced him to it. He is the first winner of the lottery to go public since the draws began in March.

