Living the dream: Dublin scientist’s mission to catch ‘big fish’ UFOs of Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch

A few months after joining the National Institute of Discovery Science (NIDS), Colm Kelleher stood surveying the 500-hectare expanse of Skinwalker Ranch in north-eastern Utah.

It was hard to believe this wild landscape, awash in Russian olives and cottonwood trees, full of grazing cattle, coursing tributaries and rustic homesteads had been a centre of UFO sightings and paranormal activity since the 1970s.

Growing up in Dublin, Kelleher had dreamed of being at the forefront of ground-breaking science, and after completing a PhD in biochemistry at Trinity College, he was well placed to achieve those ambitions.

“But even back then, I was intrigued by the whole UFO phenomenon,” he says.

Kelleher’s first job took him to Canada, where he conducted research at the Ontario Cancer Institute.

This proved a formative period in his life thanks in part to a piece of advice from his postdoctoral fellowship supervisor: “If you want to catch a big fish in research, fish in waters where others aren’t fishing.”

One day in 1996, said waters fell into Kelleher’s lap.

“I saw this bizarre ad [posted by NIDS] in Science magazine,” he says. “They were looking for scientists who were interested in the origin and evolution of human consciousness in the universe.”

Kelleher applied immediately.

He was drafted into the NIDS team, a private institution funded by aerospace mogul Robert Bigelow, to conduct forensic research on unexplained anomalies like cattle mutilations and crop circles.

For many scientists, working on these distinctly occult phenomena spelled career suicide. But to Kelleher, the study of anomalies was “a fundamental part of the scientific process and a way of jumpstarting new scientific discoveries”.

He would spend the next eight years visiting Skinwalker Ranch, conducting covert investigations with a team of scientific specialists.

His account of the NIDS years, Hunt for the Skinwalker (2005), written alongside investigative reporter George Knapp, tells the story of a research team experiencing phenomena that did not fit within the rubric of known science: eldritch creatures of mythological design,

floating blue orbs, disappearing objects, and sightings of silent craft hovering over the ranch’s bluffs and pastures.

Kelleher left the NIDS in 2004, but Skinwalker came calling again in 2008. And this time the Pentagon was involved. It was the first time the US government had expressed genuine interest in UFOs since its investigative effort Project Blue Book was disbanded in 1969.

James Lacatski, a government intelligence analyst, played a major role in implementing the new programme.

He wrote an unprecedented letter to Bigelow (the ranch owner at the time) asking to visit Skinwalker to assess the threat of the reported phenomena.

Dublin scientist Colm Kelleher regularly visited Skinwalker Ranch where UFOs were spotted more than 200,000 times

Following his visit, Lacatski and a bipartisan trio of then-US senators moved to establish the appropriation language for the $22m (€20m)-budget Advanced Aerospace Weapons Applications Programme (AAWSAP).

While Lacatski oversaw the security infrastructure in Washington DC, the AAWSAP day-to-day research operations were centred in Las Vegas. And Kelleher, one of the world’s most experienced researchers in this nascent field, was its new programme director.

In Skinwalkers at the Pentagon (2021), a book by Kelleher, Lacatski and Knapp, the authors wrote that AAWSAP “broke new ground in the history of the tortured ambiguous relationship between the United States government and UFOs”.

The 27-month effort – September 2008 to December 2010 – which focused largely on Skinwalker Ranch, included 100-plus written reports delivered to the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), 200,000-plus cases of UFO sightings, a modular database called the UFO Data Warehouse, and analysts translating UFO cases from Brazil, France, Russia, and elsewhere.

What really distinguished AAWSAP from any previous or future UFO programmes, however, was that it explored paranormal phenomena which often co-located with UFO sightings.

AAWSAP was ultimately disbanded in 2010 but it has continued to inform less-comprehensive offshoots. And although the UFO debate remains a political hot potato, continued announcements are having a legitimising effect.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand recently spearheaded an amendment to the National Defence Authorisation Act, which established a new government office within the US Department of Defence to study “unidentified aerial phenomena”.

This could enable the deployment of field research teams, improved data sharing between agencies and co-ordinated investigations into the “adverse physiological effects” of encountering UFOs.