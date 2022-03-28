| 1.7°C Dublin

Living the dream: Dublin scientist’s mission to catch ‘big fish’ UFOs of Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch

The search for UFOs. Image: Michele Cornelius Expand
Dublin scientist Colm Kelleher regularly visited Skinwalker Ranch where UFOs were spotted more than 200,000 times Expand
The entrance to Skinwalker Ranch in Utah Expand

David McElhinney

A few months after joining the National Institute of Discovery Science (NIDS), Colm Kelleher stood surveying the 500-hectare expanse of Skinwalker Ranch in north-eastern Utah.

It was hard to believe this wild landscape, awash in Russian olives and cottonwood trees, full of grazing cattle, coursing tributaries and rustic homesteads had been a centre of UFO sightings and paranormal activity since the 1970s.

