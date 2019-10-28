A young mother of two has said she is desperate for a stable home after suffering long-term homelessness since giving birth to her first child at just 16.

'Living out of hotels is affecting my children's health' - mum of two

Chloe Sheridan, now 20 and mother to Amber-Faye (3), and Brody-Lee (15 months), said both her children were born into homelessness.

After emailing thousands of landlords she has now given up hope of ever finding private rented accommodation.

Ms Sheridan claims that last week she was asked to leave the hotel where she and her children had been staying.

Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has arranged for a new hotel placement, but Ms Sheridan said: "I just can't take anymore."

The young mother, who has a partner who is also homeless, said both her children and herself suffer a blood disorder which means they should be eating healthily.

"But because of living out of hotels, we're forced to eat out of chippers all the time and that's bad for my children and my health," she added.

Ms Sheridan said she feels like "I'm letting my children down, but it feels like no one cares".

"I'm only 20 and no landlords will take me," said Ms Sheridan, who is originally from Coolock, Dublin.

"I literally emailed and phoned thousands of landlords and you get to the point where you give up and realise no one is going to rent to us in the private rental market. You literally give up.

"My children need a stable home. It's affecting their health being homeless and living out of hotels.

"My daughter is due to go to anger management because she just can't understand why we don't have a home.

"She thinks her granny's house is our home and gets angry when we don't sleep there.

"There are also queries over my son's health as he can't walk or crawl.

"We are looking to put him into speech and language therapy.

"But we can't move forward with our lives until we get a stable home.

"I'm high up the housing list but it just feels we are being moved from pillar to post.

"This is big time affecting the kids. I mean my daughter is so angry. She knows she should have a stable home," she added.

The young mother said she also has anxiety and feels this is worsened by homelessness.

"I want to work, I want to build a better life for my family, but how can I even start without a home," said Ms Sheridan.

Fight

"I'm speaking out because I know I have to, that no one will listen unless I do.

"I have to fight for my children and by speaking out, that's what I feel I'm doing.

"No family should be living like this."

Ms Sheridan told the Irish Independent yesterday that the council had offered her and her family a flat in the north inner city centre but she said this was "not suitable unfortunately" for her family.

She is hopeful that the council will be in a position to assist with a home for her family soon.

A Dublin Regional Homeless Executive spokeswoman said: "The family have taken up the alternative placement offered by DRHE."

