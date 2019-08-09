A homeless father recovering from a brain injury is sleeping in a shed away from his family - and is dependent on his dog to raise the alarm if he has any seizures.

Living in a shed: Father with a brain injury forced to sleep in garden after landlord puts home up for sale

Pat Kelly (30) has moved into a garden shed in Kentstown, Co Meath, while his partner Tara and their three young children share an overcrowded house with her brother, sister, niece and mum.

The family say they have been living this way for the past 10 weeks since their landlord put their rented home in Nobber up for sale and they were unable to find any alternative accommodation.

Other family members are sleeping in crowded conditions, including on sofas, inside the main house.

Pat says that it was only because of suicide prevention and awareness service Sosad in Navan that he is still alive.

On top of this, he is recovering from a brain injury after a quad overturned on him while working on a farm last summer.

"I'm out here in the shed, which has no door, on an old sofa and my two-year-old german shepherd is on the chair beside me.

"She's that used to me having seizures now that if I take one alone in the shed, she barks and barks to alert someone for help."

Pat says Meath County Council was initially reluctant to help because the authority said he still owed it for a loan taken out for the house deposit in Nobber two years ago.

"I've lost my job, my home and my self-respect as a dad. I thought I'd nothing else to lose," he said.

"I still have my family and I'm not giving up now whatever happens."

A spokesperson said: "Meath County Council can't comment on individual cases."

Irish Independent