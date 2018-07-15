Liverpool fan Sean Cox 'regains consciousness' three months after assault

Sean Cox, the Liverpool fan who was assaulted outside Anfield in April, has regained consciousness.

Mr Cox (53) a father of three from Dunboyne in Co Meath sustained serious injuries in an attack before Liverpool’s Champion’s League semi-final match against AS Roma on April 24.

A statement on electric.ie said “Sean has regained consciousness and is undergoing dedicated rehabilitation. Recovery is progressing positively but slowly”.

It said he continues “to recover slowly in Beaumont Hospital Dublin. He suffered a severe bleed to the brain... outside Liverpool football stadium ahead of Champions League tie with AC Roma on April 24”.

“His colleagues in Precision Cables are overwhelmed by the support and good wishes for Séan and his family that they receive on a daily basis.

“They would like once again to ask that you keep him in your prayers and the he will continue on his road to recover.”

The Meath man was being treated for his injuries at Liverpool Walton Centre following the attack before being airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin at the end of May.

Roma fan Filippo Lombardi has pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily as well as denying a charge of violent disorder outside the Liverpool team’s home ground.

Daniele Sciusco has admitted to the charge of violent disorder.

Online Editors