Liverpool and Ireland legends to raise funds for Seán

A star-studded legends clash between Liverpool and Ireland will take place at the Aviva Stadium in April, with the proceeds going towards the rehabilitation of injured Reds fan Seán Cox.

Mr Cox was brutally attacked outside Anfield before the Champions League semi-final against Roma last April, and is still recovering from the serious injuries he suffered.

There have been a number of fundraising efforts on his behalf, with Roma donating €150,000 and vowing to assist with "initiatives that will help cover ongoing costs for Mr Cox over a multi-year period".

All-Ireland champs Dublin and rivals Meath also recently played a challenge match in aid of the Meath man.

The FAI has now announced that on April 12, a Liverpool Legends XI will take on an Ireland Legends XI, with the money raised to be donated to the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Mr Cox's wife Martina said that the match will be a "special day", and added that the Seán Cox fund was working with Liverpool on "a number of other initiatives that will help to support Seán's care in the years ahead".

"Seán has been supporting Liverpool all of his life and to have this match in Dublin in his name will be a special day," she said. "It's going to be a very long and slow process for Seán's recovery and I'd like to thank the overwhelming support that Liverpool fans have shown.

"I'd also like to thank the club, players and those former players who will be playing in the match for their continued support. We are also working with LFC on a number of other initiatives that will help to support Seán's care in the years ahead."

Irish Independent