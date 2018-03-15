Liveline's Fiver Friday: How we are supporting broadcaster's business drive
Supporting Fiver Friday on Joe Duffy’s ‘Liveline’, the Irish Independent will have two special offers for our readers tomorrow.
A one-month subscription to the Irish Independent and ‘Sunday Independent’ digital editions – normally €19.99 – will cost just €5 this Friday. Go to www.independent.ie/digitaledition tomorrow where the price will be changed to €5 for the day.
The digital edition is available on mobile, desktop and tablet, and includes the main papers, plus all our supplements such as ‘Farming Independent’, ‘Review’, ‘Weekend’, and ‘Life’ magazine.
The Irish Independent Archive is also getting involved. Our photo archive gives users exclusive access to never-seen-before historical prints, such as images from 1916 and aerial footage of provincial towns across Ireland.
We are offering readers a high-quality print from our archives for just €5 in one of three sizes – A4, 12x12 or 12x8. The price includes free worldwide shipping.
The normal retail price is up to €50. Go to www.independentarchives.com to search for photos tomorrow. For all Fiver Friday offers see www.rte.ie/radio1/liveline
Online Editors
Related Content
- Liveline's Fiver Friday: D&G outfits, carpets and haircuts among the specials offered by businesses nationwide