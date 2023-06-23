Liveline callers divided: RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy debacle attracts anger and support

Liveline host Joe Duffy fielded a number of calls on the RTÉ controversy over Ryan Tubridy's pay

Callers to RTÉ’s Liveline programme have been expressing their frustration at and support for RTÉ and presenter Ryan Tubridy in light of the recent payment controversy.

It emerged yesterday that RTÉ paid Tubridy €345,000 more than publicly stated between 2017 and 2022.

Caller Gerard O’Riordan said: “Ryan himself has a lot to answer for personally, as well as RTÉ senior management. I don’t believe for one moment when Ryan said yesterday that it was an RTÉ problem.

“How could he not notice the extra money being paid into his account that was well in excess of what was publicly published, and broadcast over many years.

“It’s simply not credible.”

Catherine from Limerick said she felt the trust with audiences has been betrayed.

“I’m not going to be angry, I’m just really disappointed,” she said.

RTE director general Dee Forbes suspended amid furore over Ryan Tubridy salary

“I feel that people have sat on the Late Late Show couch and Ryan has interviewed them and he has asked all the questions on our behalf. We have been shocked and we’ve been obsessed, and we’ve been, I suppose, motivated by the answers he’s gotten from different people at different times… What has happened has kind of betrayed a trust.

“I think the truth needs to be told, and I think people need to hold their hands up,” she added. “The truth is where you start.”

Frank in Limerick said the issue stems from “names being bigger than the organisation”.

He suggested that RTÉ should “go alone” without state funding and get rid of the “ridiculous salaries”.

“Last week we were talking about firemen getting 99c an hour to be on call,” he said.

“When Ryan walked away, I think The Late Late Show should have ended with him.”

He said the money that is being “haemorrhaged” at the organisation could be spent elsewhere and that the salaries should be “capped”.

EXPLAINER: What's the problem with Ryan Tubridy's RTE paycheque?

Miriam O’Sullivan-Long said to hear that Tubridy “refused to bring to light” his true salary is “such a letdown”.

“I also think that Ryan Tubridy owes it to his listenership to say, ‘look, I should have spoken up when I saw my salary printed in the print media over the last five years, and it did not reflect what I was taking home’,” she added.

Another contributor from Co Limerick named Linda said taxpayers “deserve transparency”.

“The ordinary Joe Soap gets letters in the door threatening court action if the €160 [TV licence fee] is not paid and today, I take great exception to that. I don’t think it’s right or fair,” she said.

Ordhán, who lives in South Carolina, defended the salary paid to the RTÉ broadcaster.

“During the lockdown, how many people relied on RTÉ to keep them, I hate to say it, alive and keep them going? If RTÉ stopped tomorrow, where’s everybody going to get their news from?” he said.