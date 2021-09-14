Liveline caller tells of horrific scenes involving small dog in west Dublin

A Liveline caller has told of how she witnessed a group of approximately 10 young men “butchering” a small dog in west Dublin last Friday.

The caller said the incident took place at approximately 6pm on Friday in a field near Park West and Cherry Orchard Train Station.

The woman said she suspected the men in the group were aged in their late teens and she reported the incident to gardaí in Clondalkin.

The caller added that the group also had a white dog with them.

“I basically said [to the gardaí] how urgent this was and how the horror was unfolding in front of me. I said you need to send up a squad car now because obviously there was no time at all.”

She broke down on the programme as she described how the group were “butchering the dog”.

She said they used a spade to abuse the animal.

The caller said she waited in her car, with her three-year-old daughter, for 40 minutes for gardaí to arrive and while she waited the group start shouting at her.

“I couldn’t get out for the car. Had I been on my own I probably could have done more but I had my three-year-old daughter in the car and I couldn’t leave her.

“They were all in a circle and they saw that I was looking.

"I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but I could see from their reactions and their facial expressions that they were heckling me. Taunting me like, ‘we know you’re watching’,” she said.

She said she drove to Clondalkin Garda Station to see why no one had come to investigate the incident and she was informed that all units were busy at the time.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told Independent.ie that gardaí did attend the scene of the incident in question and “on arrival of gardaí, the youths had dispersed and there was no sign of a dog or of evidence of harm to any animal at this location”.