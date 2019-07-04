Live Register at lowest level since February 2008

The number of people on the Live Register is at the lowest level since February 2008, according to the latest information released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The number of people on the Live Register is at the lowest level since February 2008, according to the latest information released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figure fell by 1,200 in June on a seasonally adjusted basis and the total number of people signing on now stands at 190,100.

In unadjusted terms, there has been a 13.6pc decrease in the Live Register in the past year, with 197,108 persons signing on in June 2019 compared to 228,065 in June 2018.

The figure for long-term claimants is currently at 77,192, which represents an annual decrease of 18.6pc. Male long-term claimants decreased by 19.5pc while females have decreased by 17.2pc.

The number of people under 25 years old signing on has decreased by a further 11.2pc in 2019, which shows an ongoing decrease since July 2010.

The Live Register had 22,296 new registrants, with Jobseeker's Allowance applicants representing 51.6pc of these.

The CSO noted that the Live Register does not measure unemployment as it includes part-time workers and those entitled to Jobseeker's Benefit or Jobseeker's Allowance.

Casual and part-time workers make up 19.3pc of the Live Register, representing a decrease of one percentage point since June 2018.

Online Editors