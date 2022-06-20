Brendan Byrne (left) of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association and Patrick Murphy, of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin when Irish fishermen were preparing to face down the Russian navy in January. Picture: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

IRISH fishermen hope to meet the French ambassador within the next 48 hours to avoid a potential showdown off the south west coast over controversial live-fire exercises by the French navy.

The move came amid fears by Irish fishermen that the French navy will commence their live fire exercise two days earlier than planned in a bid to avert protests at sea by fishing vessels.

Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation (ISWFPO) officials are now seeking an urgent meeting with Ambassador Vincent Guérend as they warned the scale of the proposed French military exercises within parts of Ireland's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) poses a threat to critical fish stocks.

Castletownbere sources said they now feared the French flotilla would commence live-fire exercises earlier than the planned June 23 date in a bid to pre-empt protests.

Fishermen in Castletownbere had vowed that if the French don't compromise in the same manner in which the Russian navy compromised last January, vessels will deliberately fish in the areas of the EEZ where French warships plan to operate.

French naval forces planned an exercise between June 23 and 25 off Ireland's south west coast which is understood to be bigger in scale than those proposed by the Russian navy last January.

West Cork fishermen fear that, because of the threatened protests, the naval exercises could begin as early as Tuesday morning in a bid to ensure the exercise is largely concluded before the Irish fishing fleet has a chance to reach the waters involved.

ISWFPO chief executive, Patrick Murphy, said fishermen would be left with the catastrophic consequences of live-fire exercises in a rich fishing area.

"This is absolutely unbelievable and deplorable," Mr Murphy warned as he revealed the naval exercises were likely to be brought forward by 48 hours.

An amended marine warning notice now cites the area alert from 2am on June 21 rather than June 23.

"Would you believe they are after bringing forward the French military exercises to start at 2am [Tuesday]? It is unbelievable - for this to come out from our own department… with no notice? This is deplorable and if this is the way we [fishermen] are going to be treated?" he said.

“We know the impact of military sonar, and live missile launches have the potential to severely disrupt the annual migratory path of fish and dramatically interrupt the breeding season of mackerel and other migratory fish species," he added.

"The Albacore tuna fishery is opening for Irish vessels on June 23 in the waters of our continental shelf which could potentially be disrupted by these live-fire exercises whilst also we believe this will cause untold damage to marine wildlife like whales and dolphins that are greatly affected by underwater noise.

"As chief executive of the ISWFPO I have instructions from our member fishermen to implement a plan to highlight these dangerous exercises and consider any course of action that may disrupt these French military exercises."

Mr Murphy said it was the organisation’s understanding that live-fire exercises cannot take place if our vessels are engaged in fishing in the area.

"So we are discussing a plan with our vessel-owners and skippers aimed at once again carrying out a peaceful protest in our traditional fishing areas near the proposed area of the military exercise,” he said.

"We understand that an aircraft exclusion zone has been announced for the area but we are dismayed at the lack of comment from our Government bar the marine notice once again advising us to be cognisant of a marine law that should protect us rather than put us in harm’s way."

France's Marine Nationale ranks as one of the most powerful navies in the world with almost 100 vessels in its fleet.

Boasting aircraft carriers, submarines and a powerful anti-submarine fleet, the French have been engaged in an intensive training schedule over the past 12 months.

A marine notice was issued by the Department of Transport last week which warned the exercise will involve the firing of missiles and rockets and that Irish vessels and mariners should avoid the areas involved.

Last December, the French Navy undertook a special exercise called 'Polaris' aimed at preparing for the threat of high-intensity combat.

That exercise was directed from the navy base at Toulon.

The latest exercise is understood to be called 'Squale' and will focus primarily on anti-submarine warfare training and defending the vital Atlantic approaches to Europe from possible attack.