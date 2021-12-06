Little slice of Mayo up for grabs in online auction

People can find their own little slice of Mayo in an online auction that features of the work of poets, artists and others inspired by the scenic county.

The Dublin-based Mayo Association, which promotes the county while also being a business and social networking outlet for the diaspora of the county, is running the auction to raise funds for a number of Mayo charities.

The artists involved are from Mayo, or have links with the county, and range from poet Paul Durcan, who has donated four signed poetry books, to artists like Padraig McCaul, Pamela Gray and Breda Burns as well as sculptor Ronan Halpin, among others.

Durcan’s mother Sheila was from Westport and her uncle Major John MacBride, who was once married to Maud Gonne but he was executed by the British for his participation in the 1916 rising. In addition, MacBride was the founder of the Mayo Association in the early 1900s.

The lots also include vouchers for Mayo-related businesses - ranging from Foxford Woollen Mills, Carraig Donn and Portwest to Dublin’s Saba restaurant as well as vouchers for many local hotels.

The piece donated by Westport native Gray, who is based in the town, is one of over 50 lots. As part of the ‘Westport 250’ in 2017celebrations, she was commissioned to create a visual map of the town highlighting some of the local landmarks.

The piece is the original artwork and includes landmarks like Westport House, which was built on the foundations of one of Gra (fada)nuaile’s castle,. She was the pirate queen of the west otherwise known as Grace O’Malley.

“It’s the original piece that became a poster to commemorate Westport 250,” she said.

The illustrator/artist is inspired by her childhood on the coast of Clew Bay and the Wild Atlantic Way, as well as fairy tales and poetry.

She has studied textile design as well as children’s book illustrations.

However, she said she has been lucky throughout Covid-19 as she can work from home and can communicate online.

“Covid-19 hasn’t really affected my business, unlike the performing arts sector, which has been badly hit. I can also use technology to talk to clients,” said Gray.

Achill-based sculptor Ronan Halpin, another contributor, moved west in 1998 from his hometown of Drogheda, Co Louth after spending holidays in Achill.

“My parents met in Achill in the 1940s and I have wonderful childhood holiday memories. I was always drawn there. I was lucky enough to get a site at Keel, I can see the beach from here,” he said.

Halpin, who studied at Yale in the US, said he was exposed to a different way of working through that experience.

His work is in bronze, steel and brass and is renowned both nationally and internationally.

“I’ve just been awarded a commission for Dallas, Texas. It’s a 14 ft piece for a private development in the city. It’s called the ‘Torc Boat’ which is set on a series of fixed oars and also carries a tree.”

His gallery is open during the summer months and he works during the rest of the year on his art and he also does commission work.

Artist Padraig McCaul, who recently relocated from Achill to Mullingar, but is maintaining his base on the island.

“It was through friends that we located to the west and I can see us moving back to the island eventually,” he said.

“I have very strong connection to Mayo, I am from Dublin originally but I fell in love with Achill. The Mayo Association does great work in promoting the region and that is why I got involved in the project.

“I arrived on a sunny June day. Myself and my wife Anne moved to Achill when the three children were young and we put them through primary school there. The original plan was stay for a year but we stayed 10 years,” said McCaul.

“Although I started off painting landscapes my figure painting evolved from my family. They are quite minimal with basic shapes and blocks of colour and texture in the same way that I would see shapes of buildings I would paint. It’s all part of the landscape. They are simple shapes with a head and a body but with lots of character,” he added.

The auction has already launched but can be accessed until Tuesday. December 7. The auction is supported by Gormleys Fine Art and all proceeds received by Mayo Association Dublin will be donated to Mayo charities.