Little Neal Bernard Gallagher from Donegal scoops €100 in Texaco Children’s Art competition for painting he made when he was one

Young Antrim artist, Charley Bell – a 16-year old student from Methodist College Belfast – has been chosen overall winner of this year's 69th Texaco Children's Art Competition, taking first prize in the senior 16-18 years age category for her detailed portrait entitled ‘Curiosity’.

A 16-year-old girl has been crowned the winner of the 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, while the youngest artist ever to place was just one-years-old, when he copied his brother to create his vibrant piece.

Charley Bell, 16 and a student at Methodist College Belfast, is the overall winner of the art competition, claiming the first prize of €1,500 for her masterful pencil portrait, ‘Curiosity’.

The second prize in the main category for 16 to 18-year-olds went to Amy O’Brien, 17, from Presentation Secondary School in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, for her work ‘The Bond,’ for which she received a €1,000 award.

The youngest artist to ever secure a prize in the competition, Neal Bernard Gallagher, was just one-years-old and attending the CPI Creche in Lifford, Co Donegal, when he painted the joyous ‘Sunshine and Rainbows’ piece.

The talented boy, now two-years-old, has been awarded the third prize of €100 in the six-year-old and younger category.

And it was all a spot of sibling rivalry that likely ignited the-then baby Neal’s unplanned entry.

It was only when the tot spotted his older brother, Charles, six, creating his own masterpiece, that this baby artist announced: “My turn!”

Neal’s older brother, Charles Dominic Gallagher, came second in the same category, just pipping his younger sibling to the post, with his outstanding ‘Moo Moo Rua’ piece.

Charles received €125 for the marvellous mixed media work of his father Seamus’ cow.

The winner in this category was six-year-old Zoey Kennedy, from Ennis Art School, for her incredible portrait of ‘JoJo,’ a pet dog. She was awarded €150 for the entry.

The Gallagher boys’ mother, Orla Gallagher, from Castlefin, Co Donegal, told Independent.ie: “I was cleaning up after Charles had finished ‘Moo Moo Rua’ and Neal announced ‘My turn’.

“I gave him some paint sticks I’d bought - as I thought they’d be less messy - to do a picture, but I never, in a million years thought he’d get placed.

“Charles loves art. He watches YouTube videos and loves spending his time creating art. He was highly commended and he has a lot of talent.”

“But Neal loves drawing on the walls. He draws and paints on the walls,” Ms Gallagher added, laughing.

“Neal loves colour and mark making. I think both boys could be artists and it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise. I teach art and my first cousin is Donegal artist, Sharon McDaid, so maybe it runs in the blood.”

While all the children and young people in each of the categories showed their artistic aptitude, one entrant made sure to honour her beloved grandfather’s life, with her poignant ‘My Grandad Eddie’ piece.

Crafted from a photograph and an early memory of her grandfather, Eddie D’Arcy, 81, in the summer of 2013, Cavan student Lana Gallagher, 13, won second prize. Lana was presented with the €250 award for her entry in the 12 to 13-year-old category.

Lana’s mother Grace D’Arcy-Gallagher said: “Lana painted from a photograph of my late father, Eddie, who passed away in 2014.

“She wanted to create a picture of her granddad, as he was the centre of the whole family.

“She picked to work from this particular photograph from the summer of 2013 because it was on a day we all remember being with him in his greenhouse.

“He was such a lovely, warm man and he loved being in his greenhouse. He was so natural there. It was his freedom and he’d just given lettuce and radishes to family members.

“We remember this sunny, bright day with my dad in the greenhouse. Lana would have been five at the time, but she recalls it vividly. Working on the piece has given her a beautiful connection to her granddad.

“We all miss him. I’m so glad the judges recognised the emotion and talent behind the piece.”

Eddie’s widow, Aggie, 83, travelled on the bus from her Co Wicklow home to watch her granddaughter claim second prize at the Maldron Hotel in Dublin.

It was clear the St Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill, student, had achieved more for her family than any prize could offer, as her grandmother sipped tea and took in every blissful moment of this touching tribute.

The winners in the remaining categories were: Ailbhe Treacy, 14, from St. Mary's Secondary School, Nenagh, in Co Tipperary, for her work entitled ‘Me And My Mam’. Ailbhe won €450 in the 14 to 15-year-old category. She had previously won in the 12 to 13-year-old group in 2021.

Sabrina Morgan, 12, from St Patrick's High School, Keady, Armagh, won a first prize of €350 in the 12 to 13-year-old category for ‘Burnt Out’. Lilia Litwin, 10, a Gorey Educate Together National School student, came first in the nine to 11-year-old category for ‘My Self Portrait.’ She was awarded €250. Eight-year-old Emily Acheson, from Gaelscoil Iarfhlatha in Tuam, Co Galway, won first prize for her self-portrait and was awarded €200 in the seven to eight-year-old group. Meanwhile, 17-year-old James Moonan, a pupil at The Arthouse, Drogheda, won a first prize of €1,500 for his self-portrait in the category reserved for entries from young artists of all ages with special needs

James also won first prize in the category in 2021, 2020, and in 2019, second prize in 2018, and a Special Merit Awards in 2022 and 2017.