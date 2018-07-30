News Irish News

Monday 30 July 2018

Little girl (4) from Kildare drowns in swimming pool while on family holiday in Spain

The young girl was on a family holiday in Marbella at the time
Amy Molloy and Rachel Farrell

A four-year-old Irish girl has died after she drowned in a swimming pool in Marbella, Spain.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at around 10.30am local time near the well-known Golden Mile area.

It is understood the young girl, from Co Kildare, was on a family holiday at the time and the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

Local reports said the pool belonged to a private villa.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Independent.ie it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Online Editors

