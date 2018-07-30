A four-year-old Irish girl has died after she drowned in a swimming pool in Marbella, Spain.

Little girl (4) from Kildare drowns in swimming pool while on family holiday in Spain

The incident happened on Saturday morning at around 10.30am local time near the well-known Golden Mile area.

It is understood the young girl, from Co Kildare, was on a family holiday at the time and the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

Local reports said the pool belonged to a private villa.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Independent.ie it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Online Editors