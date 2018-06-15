Litter fine issued to girl (11) for 'bike wash' poster is quashed by council

A litter fine issued to a bike shop owner for a poster placed on a pole by her young daughters has been quashed, the Herald understands.

Astrid Fitzpatrick, owner of the Dutch Bike Shop in Clonskeagh, was stunned when she received the fine from a Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown litter warden earlier this week.

Her daughters, Erin (11) and Roisin (8), had placed a sign for their own bike wash enterprise outside their mum's shop. The kids made €9 thanks to their hard work on Saturday.

Erin and Roisin had made a sign advertising their wash service, but received a fine

However, the family forgot to take the sign down at the end of the day and it was spotted on Sunday and a fine subsequently issued to Ms Fitzpatrick. It is understood the fine has since been written off by the council, after the situation was reviewed. Speaking to the Herald, Ms Fitzpatrick said one of the first people to get in touch with her on the issue was Minister Shane Ross. He said he would ask waste management services to reconsider the fine.

Local Labour councillor Grace Tallon said the fine seemed like a joke. "It's like something on Waterford Whispers. If only the council were so proactive where it matters," she said.

The Dutch Bike Shop received a €150 fine for the poster. Photo: Astrid Fitzpatrick.

Fianna Fail councillor Shay Brennan, said he's glad that common sense prevailed. "I'm glad it's sorted out. I'm delighted to see kids using their own initiative and being enterprising," he said.

The ordeal is not going to stop the two children getting on with their mini-business, particularly during the busy summer months when they are not at school. "One of them is going to be with me on Saturday and is already looking forward to working and making a few euro," Ms Fitzpatrick said.

"I'm sure over the summer they'll be doing it during the week too."

