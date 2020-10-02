Lit firework launched at fire brigade exploding amongst crew

The crew were deliberately targeted, and as a result Gardaí have warned they will be cracking down on any large Halloween gatherings which breach guidelines and the use of illegal fireworks as part of their Covid-19 operations

A Waterford Fire Brigade crew were lucky to escape serious injury after a lit firework was launched at them, exploding amongst the crew.

The crew were deliberately targeted, and as a result Gardaí have warned they will be cracking down on any large Halloween gatherings which breach guidelines and the use of illegal fireworks as part of their Covid-19 operations.

The lit firework was ignited at the Waterford crew in their appliance and it exploded amongst the fire fighters before ricocheting off a metal locker.

Waterford Chief Fire Officer Niall Curtin warned it was a miracle that no one was injured in the incident.

“We had a risk of loss of limb, facial disfigurement, eye injuries, burns and scars – we had that risk to our fire crews from that explosion.”

Mr Curtin issued a special appeal via WLRFM for people not to use illegal fireworks.

He added that it was appalling to see the emergency services who are trying to help people being targeted in such fashion.

The fire chief said that they have dealt with horrific injuries caused over the years by such illegal fireworks ranging from loss of limbs to appalling burns.

He said that, even if injury to individuals is avoided, fireworks can cause damage to vital equipment and appliances needed for their life-saving work.

While Halloween is still four weeks away, fireworks incidents have already been reported in Waterford, Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

It is suspected that significant quantities of illegal fireworks are being smuggled south from Northern Ireland.

Gardaí vowed all illegal fireworks detected will be immediately seized. They also warned that anyone caught supplying such illegal and potentially dangerous fireworks could face prosecution.

Increased consumer spending has resulted in an alarming surge in sales of illegal fireworks - some of which are described by Gardaí as "so dangerous as to be potentially lethal."

An average of 20 people each year attend hospitals across Ireland for firework-related injuries. Most are minor burns but Ireland has witnessed several life-changing injuries inflicted by black market fireworks.

In one case, a person had their hand blown off by a powerful firework which ignited early due to a faulty fuse. Other injuries have proven so severe they have required the amputations of fingers.

The garda crackdown is underpinned by a surge in accidents involving fireworks. Garda concerns have been heightened by the increasing power of illegal fireworks being distributed, many made in China.

Officers warned that, in some cases, quality control is virtually non-existent with fireworks igniting just seconds after fuses are lit.

Mostly sourced in Northern Ireland, such illegal fireworks are now found from Dublin to Kerry and from Galway to Wexford.

"The bottom line is that anyone who uses one of these fireworks is a fool," a garda spokesperson warned. "These fireworks are illegal, they are a danger to public health and they can result in the most catastrophic consequences."

"Anybody who uses them are fools because it is a risk to their health and safety not to mention the health and safety of innocent people around them."

Gardaí have also appealed to anyone with information about individuals selling such fireworks to children or teens to contact them immediately.

Garda concerns are focused on the potentially lethal nature of some illegal fireworks. One Chinese firework, called a 'Black Skorpion', resembles a miniature howitzer and fires a ball of flame several hundred feet into the sky.

Another firework, which looks like an oversized golf ball, explodes with astonishing force - and is capable of blowing off a person's hand.

Gardaí also warned that the use of illegal fireworks is also potentially frightening to the old and the vulnerable.

