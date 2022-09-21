Listowel Races: Full house as punters get back on track

Pictures from Listowel Races held in Listowel Co Kerry . Enjoying the races were : The Rellihan family Rosin , Annamaria , Aisling and Marion from Lisselton Co Kerry . Photo By : Domnick Walsh

Listowel's Harvest Festival meeting bolted out of the economic gloom like a thoroughbred as a bumper attendance of more than 20,000 descended on the North Kerry venue in glorious sunshine.

The exhausting seven days of racing is enlivened by an abundance of craic, as Listowel's resilient aficionados turn their backs to the troubles of the outside world for a few hours at least.

The full house at the venue since 2019 created challenges for some but Chairman of the Listowel Race Committee, Pat Healy, said the people wanted to be back to normal.

"The town is choc a bloc and many regulars have had to couch surf such is the scarcity of accommodation,” he said.

Eighty-six-year old bachelor, Tony Lynch recalled first coming to Listowel races as a small boy from his home in Beale, near Ballybunion.

"For many years I couldn't come as I had a dairy herd to milk. I had a bit of heart trouble 12 years ago and got out of dairying and now it's all dry cattle. I can relax and enjoy myself as there is no milking to be rushing home to do,” he said.

Paul Hughes reached into his special racing wardrobe for a colourful polka dot outfit.

Paul who worked in Cadbury's chocolate factory in Dublin, before retirement, was with a group of friends from Drogheda.

He said: "I have six special suits to chose from when I go racing. Yesterday I wore my Batman suit. It's a bit of fun wearing these fun suits.

The meeting heralds an annual gathering of old friends who travel from the four corners of the country to renew their Listowel vows.

There were also moments of reflection on familiar faces not around anymore.

Local publican, Eamon O'Carroll and bookmaker Eric Browne were recalled in many conversations.

Pictures from Listowel Races held in Listowel Co Kerry . Pictured enjoying the races were : Aoife and Katie Ross from Tralee . Photo By : Domnick Walsh

Pictures from Listowel Races held in Listowel Co Kerry . Pictured enjoying the races were : Aoife and Katie Ross from Tralee . Photo By : Domnick Walsh

Berkie Browne was standing on the pitch his father Eric manned for over 50 years

Eric, who was the beating heart of any sports gathering he entered, died last November

"We had a race in his memory on Monday and a bit of a hooly afterwards. It hits you this week as this is the first Listowel Races I wasn't here alongside him" said Berkie.

The Relihan clan, better known for their links to greyhound racing and coursing, were out in style.

Aisling Relihan who lives in Ballingarry, Co Limerick chose an outfif she last wore at a friend's wedding in Italy.

"I love it and bought it at Be Fabulous in Catherine Street, Limerick, " she said.

Ciara Degnan from Adare, returned from Birmingham: "I'm having a great time. I work as a dietician with the NHS having trained in Newcastle. What I miss in England is the craic.

Kama Stokes from Tullylease North Cork took time out from here work as a nursing manager in St James' Hospital in Dublin.

She said: "My husband Richard Murphy works in banking and he's coming down later in the week."

And among all the racing winners, members of the Kerry football team called in with the Sam Maguire still on their victory world tour of the Kingdom.



