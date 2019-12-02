Lisa Smith 'determined' to give her side of the story - family spokesman

Isil sympathiser Lisa Smith is "determined" to give her version of events now that she is back in Ireland.

Family spokesperson and Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick told the Irish Independent that the 38-year-old ex-Defence Forces member's family were at Kevin Street garda station to support her yesterday while she was being questioned.

"I was speaking to the family once she came home. Her father, mother and sister had travelled to the Garda station in Dublin to be with her," he said.

"She is allowed to be held for up to three days but the family have told me that Lisa is determined to give her side of the story once she is in a position to do so."

